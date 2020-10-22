Worldwide Digital Security Control Industry to 2027 - by Software, Service, Hardware, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Security Control - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Digital Security Control Market accounted for $13.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $40.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



High-level safety attains by biometric technologies and extensive growth of information security is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, they require for high-priced and difficult tools are hampering the market growth.



Digital security control essentially deals with the protection and safety of an individual's digital identification and other types of interactions that are being carried out in the world of digitalization. It is the network or a type of Internet equivalent of individual physical identity. Digital security comprises dissimilar tools which are being used to safe the physical identity of the subscriber, assets, and the technology in the mobile and online world.



Based on the hardware, the smart card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its heavy existence in the online payment segment which proposes superior security by limiting the security risk. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for digital security systems in the telecommunication and internet security industry in this region. Increasing demand in commercial, industrial, transportation, and mobile security industries would provide the market growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Security Control Market include 3M, Fireeye, Inc., Gemalto NV, HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.), Morpho S.A.S (Safran), NEC Corporation, Oberthur Technologies, RSA Security LLC, Safenet, Inc., and Vasco Data Security International, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Software

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web Technologies

5.3 Security Management

5.4 Network Surveillance

5.5 Anit-Phishing

5.5.1 Firewall

5.5.2 Antivirus

5.6 Authentication

5.6.1 Biometric

5.6.2 Turing Test



6 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Four-Factor Authentication

6.3 Three-Factor Authentication

6.4 Two-Factor Authentication



7 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Hardware

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biometric Technologies

7.3 Security Tokens

7.4 Subscriber Identity Module Card (SIM)

7.5 Smart Card

7.5.1 Contact Smart Card

7.5.2 Contactless Smart Card



8 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Security and Telecommunication

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Commercial

8.6 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



9 Global Digital Security Control Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 3M

11.2 Fireeye, Inc.

11.3 Gemalto NV

11.4 HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.)

11.5 Morpho SAS (Safran)

11.6 NEC Corporation

11.7 Oberthur Technologies

11.8 RSA Security LLC

11.9 Safenet, Inc.

11.10 Vasco Data Security International, Inc.



