Worldwide Digital Signature Industry to 2030 - Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Presents Opportunities

Digital signature is a mathematical technique that is used to demonstrate authenticity of an electronic document or message such as e-mails, word file, PDF, and others. Digital signature is considered as equivalent as a handwritten signature, which implies that a message sent with a valid digital signature possess equal attributes of handwritten signature and cannot be denied by the sender.

Further, digital signature is a part of electronic signature, which uses public key infrastructure (PKI) for data encryption and decryption. PKI is a set of policies, roles, and procedures that facilitates the authenticated and secured electronic transfer of data for various network activities such as internet banking, e-commerce, and other internal activities. In addition, cryptocurrency is a digital asset used as a medium of exchange to secure the transactions and avoid excessive creation of additional currency units. Digital signature reduces time of operation, physical paper-ink use, and increases operation competency of processes. It secures the truncation from end-to-end and offer data control, integrity as well as transparency.



High acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises and enhanced operational efficiency leads to reduction in costs positively impacts the growth of the market. In addition, growing need for data security and authentication owing to increase in cyber-attacks boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as resistance to variation of existing applications or systems and high cost of investment are limiting the growth of the market. On the contrary, innovation in technology, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, and new legislations promoting the use of digital signature are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global digital signature market is segmented into component, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the digital signature industry is studied across hardware, software, and services. Deployment model analyzed in this report are premise and cloud based. Further, the report is segmented based on industry as BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), education, government, healthcare and life science, IT & telecommunication, real estate, human resource, and others. Geographically, the digital signature market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the digital signature market analysis are ADOBE, IDENTRUST INC., ASCERTIA, DOCUSIGN, INC., ENTRUST CORPORATION, Thales Group, Lexmark International, Inc., Rpost., Secured Signing Limited, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital signature market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping digital signature industry/market

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Enhanced operational efficiency leads to reduction in costs:

3.1.1.2. High acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises:

3.1.1.3. Growing need for data security and authentication owing to increase in cyber-attacks:

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Resistance to variation of existing applications or systems:

3.1.2.2. High cost of investment:

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Innovation in technology:

3.1.3.2. Increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions:

3.1.3.3. New legislations promoting the use of digital signature:

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on digital signature market

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.1.5. Opportunity analysis for digital signature providers



CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Education

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Human Resource

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. IT & Telecommunication

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Government

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Healthcare & Life Science

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Real Estate

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. ADOBE

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. IdenTrust, Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. ASCERTIA

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. DocuSign Inc.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D Expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Entrust Corporation

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Thales group

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. Lexmark International, Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. RPost.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. Secured Signing Limited

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. OneSpan.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. R&D expenditure

9.10.6. Business performance

9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

