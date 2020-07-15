Worldwide Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Assistance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assistive Furniture segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020



In the global Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$959.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41



