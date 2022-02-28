Worldwide Disinfection Robots Industry to 2028 - Featuring PDI, Nevoa and Skytron Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disinfection robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. The main driving factors are the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), favorable government efforts to deploy disinfection robots, and growing awareness about the benefits of using disinfection robots.



Furthermore, emerging economies and technological advancements in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence are expected to provide the industry with significant potential prospects in the future. However, the limitations of disinfection robots, such as the inability to disinfect dirt and organic soiling, may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the high initial cost, coupled with additional repair & maintenance costs, poses a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global disinfection robots market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



The key players operating in the global disinfection robots market are SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), UVD Robots (Denmark), PDI, Inc. (U.S.), Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (U.S.), Nevoa Inc. (U.S.), Badger Technologies Inc (U.S.), Skytron, LLC (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Finsen Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd (China), Akara Robotics Ltd. (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited (India).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. High Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections

4.2.2. Improved Focus on Infection Control Due to Emerging Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases

4.2.3. Focus on Reducing Reimbursement Payment Cuts Due to Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.4. Advantages Over Manual Disinfection

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Limitations of Disinfection Robots

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Technological Advancements in the Field of Robotics

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. High Capital and Operational Cost

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Disinfection Robots Market

4.7. Market Trends

4.7.1. Launch of Advanced Disinfection Robots

4.7.2. Companies Raising Funds

4.7.3. Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G Technologies in Disinfection Robots

4.8. Pricing Analysis



5. Global Disinfection Robots Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

5.3. Disinfectant Spraying Robots

5.4. Combined System Disinfection Robots



6. Global Disinfection Robots Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

6.3. Semi-autonomous Disinfection Robots



7. Global Disinfection Robots Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Transportation

7.4. Industries

7.5. Hospitality

7.6. Other End Users



8. Global Disinfection Robots Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Switzerland

8.3.7. Rest of Europe (ROE)

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. Singapore

8.4.5. India

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

9.4.1. UVD Robots (Subsidiary of Blue Ocean Robotics) (Denmark)

9.4.2. Xenex Disinfection Services (U.S.)

9.4.3. Skytron, LLC (U.S.)



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

10.1. SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd.

10.2. UVD Robots (A Subsidiary of Blue Ocean Robotics)

10.3. PDI, Inc.

10.4. Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

10.5. Nevoa Inc.

10.6. Badger Technologies, LLC. (a Subsidiary of Jabil Inc.)

10.7. Skytron, LLC

10.8. OMRON Corporation

10.9. Fetch Robotics, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Zebra Technologies Corporation)

10.10. Finsen Technologies LTD.

10.11. Taimi Robotics Technology Co.Ltd

10.12. Akara Robotics Ltd.

10.13. Siemens AG

10.14. Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited



11. Appendix



