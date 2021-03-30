Worldwide Disposable Syringes Industry to 2026 - Players Include Nipro Medical, Retractable Technologies & Terumo Among Others

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Syringes Market, By Type (Conventional Syringes, Pre-filled Syringes, Safety Syringes), By Application (General Surgery, Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cardiovascular, Dental, Others), By End User, By Material, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Syringe Market was valued USD16.68 billion in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 8.78% in value terms to reach USD27.45 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of many chronic diseases that necessitate the use of disposable syringes in their care is expected to drive the Global Disposable Syringes Market over the forecast period. However, the growth in this market is mainly attributed to increasing number of cases of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and blood borne Infections.



Furthermore, numerous government agencies are funding companies that produce disposable syringes for the care of chronic disease such as Diabetes, which predominate the global disease burden. In the coming years, this is expected to drive the market growth.



Also, rising cases of needlestick injuries is further driving the Global Disposable Syringes Market forward.



The Global Disposable Syringes Market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, material, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into general surgery, therapeutic, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopaedics, cardiovascular, dental and others. Among them, the therapeutic segment is expected to undergo fastest growth owing to introduction of new injectable drugs and spike in prevalence of various chronic disorders that require the administering of therapeutic agents with the help of disposable syringes. Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to undergo fastest growth through 2026 as the region is witnessing growing awareness regarding the use of disposable syringes.



Major companies operating in the Global Disposable Syringes Market include Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Nipro Medical Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S, among others. Key market players are undergoing collaborations, new product launch, partnership, and acquisitions as their growth strategies.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Disposable Syringes Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Disposable Syringes Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Disposable Syringes Market based on by type, by company, by Application, by material, by end-users and region.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Disposable Syringes Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Disposable Syringes Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Conventional Syringes, Pre-filled Syringes, Safety Syringes)

6.2.2. By Application (General Surgery, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Respiratory, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Industry, Vaccination, Veterinary Purposes, Others)

6.2.4. By Material (Glass, Polymer)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Disposable Syringes Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Baxter International, Inc.

14.1.2. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

14.1.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.1.4. Cardinal Health, Inc

14.1.5. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

14.1.6. Nipro Medical Corporation

14.1.7. Retractable Technologies, Inc.

14.1.8. Terumo Corporation,

14.1.9. Teleflex Incorporated

14.1.10. Novo Nordisk A/S



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



