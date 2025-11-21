Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. Acquires Control of American Lithium Minerals, Inc. to Launch Global Mineral and Rare Earth Initiative

Strategic acquisition positions the company to lead rare earth mineral development across key global markets, starting with a 1,730-acre lithium and boron site in Nevada.

CLAYTON, Nev., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) announced that Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc., an investment firm, has acquired a controlling interest in the Company. This change in control marks a pivotal step in AMLM's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of minerals and rare earth mineral assets across the globe, with a focus on countries outside of China.

The controlling interest includes AMLM's option on a flagship 1,730-acre property in Nevada, rich in lithium and boron, two critical elements for electric vehicle batteries and advanced manufacturing. This site will serve as the cornerstone of AMLM's mineral development program, which aims to secure and expand access to strategic mineral resources in North America, Australia, Canada, and Europe.

"This acquisition is more than a transaction, it's a launchpad for a global initiative to reshape the mineral and rare earth supply chain," said Frank Kristan, President of AMLM. "With growing demand for energy technologies and geopolitical urgency to diversify supply sources, we are committed to building a robust, sustainable, and secure portfolio of minerals and rare earth assets."

AMLM's expansion strategy aligns with recent joint announcements by the United States and Australia to invest heavily in minerals and rare earth mineral development. These initiatives underscore the importance of securing non-chains sources of critical minerals to support national security, economic resilience, and the global energy transition.

The strategy is to reposition American Lithium Minerals Inc. from a small-cap lithium explorer into a Nasdaq-uplisted commodity acquisition vehicle, enhanced by seamless integration with a Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization suite. This approach aims to create a differentiated hybrid model: a publicly traded holding company that acquires, consolidates, and ultimately tokenizes real commodity assets, including gold, lithium, oil, gas, rare earth elements and beyond.

By uplisting to Nasdaq and moving forward with our institutional bifurcated tokenization platform, AMLM becomes the bridge between traditional public markets and asset-backed tokenization. This integration enables multi-asset tokenization, across both newly acquired and partner-owned projects, using infrastructure for liquidity, hedging, and new revenue channels.

Key Highlights:

Acquisition of controlling interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) by Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc., which includes indirect control over AMLM's option on the Sarcobatus Lithium Property in the State of Nevada.

by Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc., which includes indirect control over AMLM's option on the Sarcobatus Lithium Property in the State of Nevada. AMLM has formed a new subsidiary, American Mineral Resources, Inc, to launch a global mineral and rare earth development program, targeting acquisitions in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Europe. The company is actively evaluating properties in mineral rich zones and rare earth corridors across multiple continents.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across commodities and mining assets, including gold, lithium, oil, gas and rare earth elements (REE). Information at American Mineral Resources.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (www.wdhinc.net). The company is focused on making acquisitions of business operations and investments to create a diversified holding company. It is focused on acquiring ownership positions in small to middle market companies. The operations provide for income from advisory services, interest, dividends and capital gains from investments in public and private companies in a variety of industries located worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "plan," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (877) 734-8787

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals Inc