Worldwide Diving Suits Industry to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

The diving suits market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing interest in diving in the young generation has resulted in the establishment of several diving centers, where people learn professional diving with certification from various diving association. Further, with the continuous growing trend and demand for diving, it has been estimated that the number of diving centers and associations will increase drastically in the coming years as well. Diving associations and diving centers work hand in hand, wherein diving associations are the organization, which include certification in cave diving, commercial diving, recreational diving, technical diving, and freediving. Diver certification agencies are organizations, which issue certification of competence in diving skills under their own name, certify, and register the instructors licensed to present courses following the standards for the certification they issue.

Moreover, diving centers are places where proper training for diving is provided. These centers are affiliated with various diving certification associations, which provides certificates for different categories in various diving courses. Some of the well-known diving associations include ACUC (American Canadian Underwater Certifications), AED (Associated European Divers), GUE (Global Underwater Explorers), and PDA (Professional Diving Association).

The diving suits market is segmented based on product, price range, and sales channel. Based on product, the market is segmented into dry suits, semi-dry suits, and wet suits. Based on price range, the market is categorized into low-priced, moderately priced, and high-priced. Based on sales channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline. Moderately priced diving suits have the highest sales volume, value, and growth rate. Diving suits that are priced between $300 and $600 are considered under moderately priced segment. Majorly diving centers and diving facility providers buy diving suits of moderate range. These diving suits include wet, dry, and semi-dry diving suits. These suits are majorly used in water activities such as free-diving, scuba diving, spearfishing, snorkeling, surfing, skiing, and other water activities. In addition, these are easily available on online as well as offline distribution channels at competitive prices and are worn by both professional and amateur divers, available in various sizes and with several features.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In established markets such as Europe and North America, there has been a noticeable new sales demand. However, rental demand for diving equipment is still widely preferred. On the other hand, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific is still developing, however, over the last two years, the market in this region has gained a significant share in the global market. In Asia Pacific, China, Australia, and New Zealand are few of the developed markets for diving equipment whereas countries such as Japan, India, and South Korea are still developing their markets in terms of demand.

Lastly, many diving international players are expected to expand their presence globally, during the forecast period, particularly in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of diving destinations as well as the growing interest of people in several diving activities. The improving global diving facilities will also boost the demand for diving suits. Furthermore, companies with stronger technological and financial capabilities will produce advanced dive suits. This, in turn, will create market competition in terms of better products and services. The military and rescue operation diving suits market are concentrated, with leading companies driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Diving Suits Market Research and Analysis by Product Global Diving Suits Market Research and Analysis by Price Range Global Diving Suits Market Research and Analysis by Sales Channel

The Report Covers

Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global diving suits market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with the key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global diving suits market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global diving suits market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Aqua Lung International

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Beuchat

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Cressi S.p.A.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. MARES

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Diving Suits Industry Market by Product

5.1.1. Dry Suits

5.1.2. Semi-Dry Suits

5.1.3. Wet Suits

5.2. Global Diving Suits Market by Price Range

5.2.1. Low-Priced

5.2.2. Moderately Priced

5.2.3. High-Priced

5.3. Global Diving Suits Market by Sales Channel

5.3.1. Online

5.3.2. Offline



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aqua Lung International

7.2. AQUATEC - DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

7.3. Beuchat

7.4. Billabong

7.5. Camaro GesmbH

7.6. Cressi S.p.A.

7.7. Dive Rite

7.8. Diving Unlimited International

7.9. H2Odyssey

7.10. Henderson Neosport

7.11. Huish Outdoors, LLC.

7.12. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

7.13. MARES

7.14. Northern Diver

7.15. O'Three

7.16. Ocean Rodeo

7.17. Otter Watersports Ltd.

7.18. Quiksilver, Inc.

7.19. SALVIMAR srl

7.20. Santi

7.21. Seac Sub S.p.a.Seac Sub S.p.a.

7.22. SHEICO Group

7.23. Tabata Co., Ltd.

7.24. Tilos Inc.

7.25. XcelWetsuits



