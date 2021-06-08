Worldwide DNA Sequencing Industry to 2028 - Growth in Genome Mapping Programs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After analyzing the global DNA sequencing market in detail, the publisher has put forth that this industry is likely to display an upward trend, with 4.62% of CAGR by revenue, over the forecasting years between 2021 and 2028.



The rise in the prevalence of cancer in the past couple of years is the major driving force behind the development of this market. In addition, technological advancements and the rising applications of DNA sequencing for animal & plant reproduction are aiding this market to grow further. However, the DNA sequencing technology has certain limitations when it comes to diagnostic testing. This is majorly hampering the market growth.



Moreover, the dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies is further impeding the growth process. On the bright side though, there is immense scope for research and development in DNA sequencing. Also, significant growth in genome mapping programs has been observed. These factors are creating opportunities for the market's progress.



Regional Outlook

The global market for DNA sequencing encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe.



The market in the Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow the fastest, globally, over the projected period. The region comprises some major developing and developed economies of the world, such as South Korea, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and China, among others. The APAC is a very prominent market for DNA sequencing, owing to factors like the high number of applications of the technology, such as agriculture and animal breeding. The agricultural sector contributes majorly to the economic growth in countries like India, China, South Korea, and others. These factors are contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.



Competitive Outlook

Some of the companies present in the DNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Eurofins Scientific, BGI Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc, Illumina Inc, Merck KgaA, Perkinelmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Asuragen Inc, Spiral Genetics Inc, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Agilent Technologies Inc (Agilent) is a prominent name in the field of DNA sequencing. The company serves routine and clinical diagnostics and analytical laboratories with its full technology platform suite. It caters to various markets, such as life sciences research, chemical & energy, environmental & forensics, clinical & diagnostics, and others. Agilent was established in 1999, and operates manufacturing facilities and R&D centers in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company markets its products and services via direct sellers, resellers, e-commerce partners, distributors, and representatives.



