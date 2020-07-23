Worldwide Drinking Water Pipe Repair Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drinking Water Pipe Repair - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing population, demand for clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities. However, new technologies replacing the traditional repair methods are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



A water distribution system is an important part of social infrastructure that facilitates water transport, distribution, and supply. The facilities in any such system need to be continuously improved and updated based on specific plans in order to maintain the stability and safety of the water supply. Drinking water pipe repairs have been used in order to meet the need for safe drinking water of an ever-increasing population.



By type, the pipes & fittings segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they help to reduce leakages and bursts to a great extent. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for drinking water from the rising population of developing economies of the region.



Some of the key players in Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market include Advanced Trenchless Inc, 3M Company, Amex GmbH, Mueller Water Products, Advantage Reline, Aegion Corp, Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining, Kurita Water Industries Limited, KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates, and Agru Kunstofftechnik GmbH.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Repair Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Spot Assessment & Repair

5.3 Remote Assessment & Monitoring

5.4 Trenchless Pipe Repair

5.5 Open & Cut-pipe Repair



6 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Couplings

6.3 Pipes & Fittings

6.4 Valves

6.5 Fittings



7 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fresh/Potable Drinking Water Infrastructure

7.3 Drinking Water Infrastructure



8 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal

8.3 Residential



9 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Advanced Trenchless Inc

11.2 3M Company

11.3 Amex GmbH

11.4 Mueller Water Products

11.5 Advantage Reline

11.6 Aegion Corp

11.7 Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining

11.8 Kurita Water Industries Limited

11.9 KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates

11.10 Agru Kunstofftechnik GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt5tp3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

