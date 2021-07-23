Worldwide Driving Simulator Industry to 2026 - Featuring Moog, ECA Group and NVIDIA Among Others
Jul 23, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Driving Simulator Market (2021-2026) by Vehicle Type, Simulator Type, Training Driving Simulator, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Driving Simulator Market is estimated to be USD 1.62 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 %.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such a high need for driver skill assessment due to the lack of skilled drivers, and the growing technologies giving further impetus for research and testing is driving the growth of the driving simulator market. Additionally, as the simulators help the individuals to analyse the peculiar risks involved to make a judgement call without harming themselves physically has been one of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market.
However, the real time complexities involved in driving cannot be weighed completely by a simulator. Moreover the simulator discomfort and low levels of standardization is further likely to restrain the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Driving Simulator Market is segmented further based on vehicle type, simulator type, training driving simulator, application, end user, and Geography.
By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator. Amongst the two, the Car Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Simulator Type, the market is classified as Advanced Driving Simulator and Training Driving Simulator. Amongst the two, the Advanced Driving Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Training Driving Simulator, the market is classified as Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator. Amongst the two, the Compact Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Application, the market is classified as Research & Testing and Training. Amongst all, the research and testing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By End User, the market is classified as Automotive, Marine and Aviation. Amongst all, the automotive segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Cruden BV has received a contract from the BMW Group to install nine new driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators to support the virtual testing of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and related car functions at the engineering and development centre. - 14th September 2020
2. IPG Automotive has launched the latest version of its simulation software CarMakerTM that is backed by features such as LIDAR RSI and real time sensor models. - 23rd August 2019
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc, CAE, Inc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, Ansible Motion, ECA GROUP, and Cruden, BV etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 High Need for driver assessment
4.2.1.2 Growth in electrification, connectivity and driver assistance technologies
4.2.1.3 Strong measure to analyse the risks involved in driving conditions without physically being at risk
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Real time complexities
4.2.2.2 Simulator discomfort
4.2.2.3 Low levels of standardization
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 High Focus on driver in the loop (DIL) technology
4.2.3.2 Rise in the demand for portable compact simulation technology
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Car Simulator
6.3 Truck & Bus Simulator
7 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Simulator Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advanced Driving Simulator
7.3 Training Driving Simulator
8 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Training Driving Simulator
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Compact Simulator
8.3 Full-Scale Simulator
9 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research & Testing
9.3 Training
10 Global Driving Simulator Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Marine
10.4 Aviation
11 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cruden B.V.
13.2 Mechanical Simulation Corporation
13.3 Moog Inc
13.4 ECA GROUP
13.5 Bosch Rexroth AG
13.6 Tecknotrove Simulator Systems
13.7 NVIDIA Corporation
13.8 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd
13.9 IPG Automotive Gmbh
13.10 DALLARA
13.11 Ansible Motion Limited
13.12 Virage Simulation Inc.
13.13 Waymo LLC.
13.14 Daimler AG
13.15 BMW GROUP
13.16 Volkswagen
13.17 Anthony Best Dynamics Limited.
13.18 XPI Simulation Ltd
13.19 Toyota Kirloskar Motor
13.20 Thales Group
13.21 L3Harris Technologies Inc
13.22 CAE, Inc
13.23 AutoSim AS
13.24 OKTAL
14 Appendix
