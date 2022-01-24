Worldwide Dry Beans Industry to 2026 - Featuring Kelley Bean, Goya Food and Eden Foods Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry beans market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Dry beans, a variety of plant legumes, mainly comprise of red kidney beans, navy beans, pinto beans, black beans, great northern beans, etc. These beans contain a high amount of protein, starch, fibres, minerals, vitamins, and proteins. Dry beans are widely available in sealed packaging bags as well as in the pre-cooked state in cans. They offer several health benefits, such as improved digestion, weight loss, reduce blood sugar levels, boost immunity, and maintain low blood pressure. Owing to these benefits, dry beans are widely consumed across households, restaurants, flour mills, and snacks-manufacturing industries.



The increasing demand for dry beans can be attributed to their economical price as they represent an inexpensive source of proteins, minerals, and vitamins in comparison to other pulses. The rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, have led to the growing adoption of vegan and gluten-free food options, such as dry beans. Furthermore, the changing consumer shift from meat-based products to a plant-based protein diet, has further augmented the market for dry beans.

Moreover, the rapid development of the food processing industry coupled with the growing popularity of bean flour in bakery products is also driving the market. Additionally, several benefits of dry beans, such as prolonged shelf life, easy storage, high nutritional value, etc., supports the hectic consumer lifestyles and their on-the-go-food consumption patterns. Owing to this, there is an escalating demand for semi-cooked, frozen, and ready-to-eat dry bean cans and packets. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dry beans market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 21st Century Bean, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Ruchi Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd, etc.



