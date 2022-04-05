Worldwide E-Cigarette Industry to 2027 - Featuring Altria Group, Japan Tobacco and NJOY Among Others

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 20.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes. Also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens and electronic cigarettes, these cigarettes consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, battery and an e-liquid cartridge. These components help in delivering dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional tobacco-based cigarettes. However, researchers are still assessing the impact of e-cigarettes on the human body, which is not yet known.



Market Drivers:

The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors. For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences. Further, they are developing the designs of and technology used in e-cigarettes to improve their functioning.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers who compete in terms of price and quality.

Some of the key players are:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group

International Vapor Group

Nicotek LLC

NJOY Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

VMR Products LLC

MCIG Inc.

ITC Limited

J WELL France

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global e-cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global e-cigarette industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-cigarette market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global e-cigarette industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global e-cigarette industry?

What is the structure of the global e-cigarette industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global e-cigarette industry?

What are the profit margins in the global e-cigarette industry?

