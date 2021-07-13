Worldwide Edge Computing Industry to 2026 - by Region and Type of Stakeholder
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing - The Battle between Cloud Providers, Industrials and Telcos continues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a global overview of edge computing, the top tone today in the ICT arena. It explains why the concept is gaining so much traction in industry, and the current high expectations there from deploying it.
Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of edge computing, the report examines the various approaches being taken by key stakeholders.
Moreover, an assessment of expected market revenues between 2021 and 2026 by region and by type of stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. Edge computing, responding to IoT, AR/VR, video, AI, robots, analytics
2.2. The concept of edge computing
2.3. Key interests for deploying edge computing
2.4. Technical expected benefits
2.5. Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities
3. Applications
3.1. The killer apps are still under investigation
3.2. Current edge computing use cases
4. Benchmark analysis
4.1. Number of implementations of edge computing and major verticals in the benchmark
4.2. Applications of edge computing
4.3. Focus on manufacturing/ factory?
4.4. Focus on media/entertainment
4.5. Initiative stage of edge computing development
4.6. Countries with the implementation of edge computing in the benchmark
5. Ecosystem
5.1. Ecosystem
5.2. Partnerships
5.3. Major initiatives in edge computing
6. Players' strategies
6.1. Telecom world: Telcos' strategies
6.2. Telecom world: Network Equipment Providers' strategies
6.3. IT world: Hardware suppliers' strategies
6.4. IT world: Cloud providers' strategies
6.5. Industry world: Industrial providers' strategies
6.6. Edge pure players: Edge hardware and software suppliers' strategies
7. Key players' profiles
7.1. Ericsson
7.2. Nokia
7.3. Dell
7.4. Vapor IO
7.5. ABB
7.6. ADLINK
7.7. Rittal
7.8. Microsoft
7.9. AWS
7.10. Lumen (CenturyLink)
8. Market trends
8.1. Drivers and barriers of edge computing market development
8.2. Global edge computing market and breakdown by region
8.3. Breakdown by stakeholder
9. Annex: Acronyms
