Worldwide Educational Toys Industry to 2026 - Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys is Driving the Market
Jul 22, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Toys Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The educational toy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the period 2020-2026.
The process of quick learning among children with the help of educational toys is easier, which is expected to fuel the growth of the educational toys market across the globe. The recent trend towards Augmented Reality (AR) learning toys is likely to boost the demand for educational toys year on year. The learning toys market is witnessing an increase due to the influence of digital consumerism on the sale of learning toys.
Vendors are accepting e-commerce distribution channels to boost the profit of the market. Amazon, eBay, Tmall, and JD are some of the most prominent vendors in the online retail segment. With the rising awareness about toy safety, the authorities introduce new regulations to ensure that the materials are safe for the end-users.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the educational toy market during the forecast period:
- Rise in the Usage of Sustainable and Green Toys
- Increasing Growth of STEM Toys
- Development of Smart Toys
- Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys
The study considers the educational toy market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Segmentation
The global educational toys market research report includes a detailed segmentation by educational toy type, educator type, age group, distribution channel, category, geography. The rising awareness in APAC, Latin America, and Arab countries for children's education boosts the demand for educational toys across countries such as South Korea, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others. The development of STEM toys that make learning complex concepts easy and fun is expected to boost the demand for academic toys across countries. During COVID-19, when most of the population was locked inside their homes, several vendors were working on finding ways to improve their product lines and expand their offerings in the market.
Classroom toys promote learning in a playful manner which prevents children from getting bored. The institutions are increasing the usage of board games and toys to foster regular education. This is expected to boost the demand for classroom games from various schools ranging from kindergarten to secondary schools across the countries.
The children in this age group are required to develop several social and emotional skills. Games such as kitchen sets, doctor sets, ice cream shops, mechanic tools, and others remain popular among children. These encourage physical activity and promote activeness among children. Hence, the demand for such toys is projected to support market growth in the upcoming years.
Visual merchandising plays a prominent role in boosting the offline sales of toys as it tempts the children and influences them to convince their parents to purchase them. Offline sales hold a high market share in India, Turkey, and others, where reliability on online channels and e-commerce websites is less due to the prevalence of various perceptions.
These help to improve the IQ level and knowledge base of children. The rising awareness among parents regarding the importance of quick and innovative minds thereby contributes to the growth of the indoor educational games segment. The products free from harmful toxins and environment friendly are likely to boost the demand for indoor educational toys.
Vendors Landscape
The key vendors in the global educational toys market include LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Vtech, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, and more. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the learning toys market. The focus is heavily shifting toward the use of eco-friendly raw materials in the manufacturing of educational toys. Vendors are expected to shift their manufacturing from plastics to recycle toys. The competition will intensify further with an increase of technological innovations worldwide.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. What is the educational toys market size?
2. What are the key factors driving the educational toys market?
3. Which segment has the largest share in the educational toys market?
4. What are the key trends shaping the learning toys market?
5. Who are the key players in the educational toys market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Toy Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Educator Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Age Group
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Toy Type
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Raw Material Insights
7.3 Manufacturing Insights
7.4 Value Chain Analysis
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Raw Material Suppliers
7.4.3 Manufacturers
7.4.4 Dealers/Distributors
7.4.5 Retailers
7.4.6 End Users
7.5 Impact Of COVID-19
7.5.1 Supply Side
7.5.2 Demand Side
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise in Demand for Sustainable Toys
8.2 Growing Demand for Stem Toys
8.3 Development of Smart or AI-Based Toys
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys
9.2 Tapping Omnichannel Opportunities
9.3 Need for Motor Skill and Cognitive Development
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Safety Regulations and Guidelines
10.2 Licensing and Counterfeit Products
10.3 Proliferation of Online and Mobile Gaming Platforms
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Sustainability Insights
11.3 Safety Standards
11.4 Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Educational Toy Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Academic
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Cognitive Thinking
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Motor Skills
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Fine Motor Skills
12.5.3 Gross Motor Skills
12.5.4 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.5 Market by Geography
12.6 Other Education Toys
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Musical Toys
12.6.3 Mixed Reality Toys
12.6.4 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.5 Market by Geography
13 Educator Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 STEM Activities
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Classroom Games
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 After School
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 Brain Breaks
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 Gifted & Talented
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Geography
13.8 Lesson Plans
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.3 Market by Geography
14 Age Group
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-3 Years
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 3-8 Years
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 8-12 Years
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 12+ Years
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Discount Retailers
15.3.3 Departmental stores
15.3.4 Specialty stores
15.3.5 Others
15.3.6 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.7 Market by Geography
15.4 Online
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Direct Sales
15.4.3 Third-Party Sales
15.4.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.5 Market by Geography
16 Category
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Indoor
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Games and Puzzle
16.3.3 Building and Construction
16.3.4 Dolls and Accessories
16.3.5 Others
16.3.6 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.7 Market by Geography
16.4 Outdoor
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
19 APAC
20 Europe
21 Latin America
22 Middle East and Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Bandai Namco
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Hasbro
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 LEGO
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 Mattel
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
24.5 Melissa & Doug
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.5.3 Key Strategies
24.5.4 Key Strengths
24.5.5 Key Opportunities
24.6 Spin Master
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.6.3 Key Strategies
24.6.4 Key Strengths
24.6.5 Key Opportunities
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Basic Fun
25.2 C'Mon
25.3 Digital Dream Labs
25.4 Disney
25.5 Engino.Net
25.6 Fremont Die
25.7 Funskool
25.8 Goliath
25.9 INI
25.10 International Playthings
25.11 Johnco
25.12 K'Nex
25.13 Leapfrog Enterprises
25.14 Learning Resources
25.15 Looneey Labs
25.16 Ludo Fact
25.17 Mindware
25.18 Orchard Toys
25.19 OWI
25.20 Paul Lamond Games
25.21 Pegasus & Spiele
25.22 Piatnik
25.23 Playmobil
25.24 Pressman Toys
25.25 Ravensburger
25.26 RoosterFin
25.27 Schmidt Spiele
25.28 Simbatoys
25.29 Smartivity
25.30 SmartLab
25.31 Sphero
25.32 Talicor
25.33 Thames & Kosmos
25.34 The Haywire
25.35 The OP
25.36 Thinkfun
25.37 Tomy Company
25.38 Top-Toy
25.39 University Games
25.40 Vtech Electronics
25.41 Winning Moves Games
25.42 WowWee Group Limited
25.43 WizKids
26 New Developments
27 Report Summary
28 Quantitative Summary
