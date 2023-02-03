Worldwide Electric Cargo Bikes Industry to 2028: Advent of Connected Vehicles, and Modern Technologies Such as IoT and 5G Presents Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Cargo Bikes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global electric cargo bikes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global electric cargo bikes market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 13% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on electric cargo bikes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on electric cargo bikes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric cargo bikes market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric cargo bikes market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Fluctuations in the prices of fossil fuels

Governments are heavily investing on the charging infrastructure installation

2) Restraints

Limited range and low speed of electric cargo bikes

3) Opportunities

Advent of connected vehicles, and modern technologies such as IoT and 5G

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electric cargo bikes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electric cargo bikes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electric cargo bikes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electric Cargo Bikes Market Highlights

2.2. Electric Cargo Bikes Market Projection

2.3. Electric Cargo Bikes Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electric Cargo Bikes Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Battery Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Cargo Bikes Market



4. Electric Cargo Bikes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Product Type

5.1. Two Wheeled

5.2. Three Wheeled

5.3. Four Wheeled



6. Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Battery Type

6.1. Lithium-ion

6.2. Lead-based

6.3. Nickel-based



7. Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market by End-user

7.1. Courier and Parcel Service Provider

7.2. Retail Supplier

7.3. Service Delivery

7.4. Municipal Services

7.5. Personal Use

7.6. Others



8. Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Battery Type

8.1.3. North America Electric Cargo Bikes Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Battery Type

8.2.3. Europe Electric Cargo Bikes Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Battery Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Cargo Bikes Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Battery Type

8.4.3. RoW Electric Cargo Bikes Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Electric Cargo Bikes Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Rad Power Bikes Inc.

9.2.2. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

9.2.3. Yuba Electric Cargo Bikes

9.2.4. Riese & Muller GmbH

9.2.5. Jinhua Jobo Technology Co., Ltd.

9.2.6. CERO Inc.

9.2.7. Douze Factory SAS

9.2.8. Butchers & Bicycles ApS

9.2.9. Worksman Cycles Company Inc.

9.2.10. Babboe BV

