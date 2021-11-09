Worldwide Electric Heat Tracing Industry to 2026 - Investment in Development of Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Heat Tracing Market Research Report by Component, Type, Temperature, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Heat Tracing Market size was estimated at USD 1,813.16 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,974.71 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% reaching USD 3,082.66 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Heat Tracing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, including Bartec, Chromalox, Danfoss A/S, Drexan Energy Systems, Inc., Drexma Industries Inc., Ebeco, Eltherm, Emerson Electric Co., Heat Trace, Heat Trace Products, LLC, Jiahong Heating Cable, King Electric, Nexans S.A., Nibe Industrier, nVent, nVent Thermal LLC, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, SST Group, Thermon, Trasor Corp., Urecon Ltd., Warmup, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co., and XAREX by E&STEC Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Oil & gas is a highly volatile sector globally

5.2.2. Increasing adoption of electric heat tracing systems

5.2.3. Low maintenance cost associated with electric heat tracing systems

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Devastating effects of overlapping of heating cables

5.3.2. Heat loss is compensated to maintain temperature

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Oil & gas exploration projects in subsea and the arctic region

5.4.2. Investment in development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Installation to ensure proper operation and to avoid shock and fire



6. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Control and Monitoring Systems

6.2.1. Resistance Temperature Detectors

6.2.2. Thermocouples

6.2.3. Thermostats

6.3. Electric Heat Tracing Cables

6.4. Power Connection Kits

6.5. Thermal Insulation Materials



7. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Constant Wattage

7.3. Mineral-Insulated

7.4. Self-Regulating

7.5. Skin Effect



8. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Temperature

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 101C to 250C

8.3. Above 250C

8.4. Up to 100C



9. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Floor Heating

9.3. Roof & Gutter De-Icing



10. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Chemicals

10.3. Commercial

10.4. Food & Beverages

10.5. Oil & Gas

10.6. Pharmaceuticals

10.7. Power & Energy

10.8. Pulp & Paper

10.9. Residential

10.10. Textile

10.11. Transportation

10.12. Water & Wastewater Management



11. Americas Electric Heat Tracing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Heat Tracing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Bartec

15.2. Chromalox

15.3. Danfoss A/S

15.4. Drexan Energy Systems, Inc.

15.5. Drexma Industries Inc.

15.6. Ebeco

15.7. Eltherm

15.8. Emerson Electric Co.

15.9. Heat Trace

15.10. Heat Trace Products, LLC

15.11. Jiahong Heating Cable

15.12. King Electric

15.13. Nexans S.A.

15.14. Nibe Industrier

15.15. nVent

15.16. nVent Thermal LLC

15.17. Spirax-Sarco Engineering

15.18. SST Group

15.19. Thermon

15.20. Trasor Corp.

15.21. Urecon Ltd.

15.22. Warmup

15.23. Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

15.24. XAREX by E&STEC Co., Ltd.



16. Appendix

