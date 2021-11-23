Worldwide Electric Two Wheel Vehicles Industry to 2026 - Featuring Topkey, Harley-Davidson and Niu Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market - Analysis By Product Type (E-Bikes, E-Scooters, E-Motorcycles), Battery Type, End User Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric two wheel vehicles market is projected to display significant growth and was valued at USD 51.22 Billion in the year 2020 with APAC region leading the regional market share.

Growth in the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market is mainly driven by growing environmental concerns and the active steps taken by various governments towards zero emission laws, thereby reducing the carbon emissions in the environment.

Increasing e-scooters and e-motorcycles demand is expected to boost the demand of Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles market. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by inappropriate charging infrastructure. However, there is growing efforts by companies to boost the electric vehicles infrastructure along with charging points to combat the barriers. Moreover, rising expenditure by the government, carbon emission regulation policies and investments by leading OEMs is boosting the need for Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles in the industry, which is, in turn, driving the market demand.

COVID-19 has accelerated a trend towards individual mobility solutions and this led to a rising demand of powered two wheelers. This has helped the electric two wheelers gain a strong market share in the world. There has been a behavioural change among the people towards mobility due to the rising environmental concern and this can be directly seen with the sudden boom of electric two wheelers market after the lockdown and restrictions were uplifted.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Electric Vehicles (EV) market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by Product Type (E-bikes and E-scooters and E-motorcycles)

The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by Battery Type (Lead acid battery and Lithium-ion battery).

The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by End User (Personal Use and Commercial Use).

The Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific and LAMEA).

, and LAMEA). The Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , Netherlands , Norway , China , Taiwan and India ).

, , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Battery Type and End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pierer Mobility AG, hGears AG, Topkey Corporations, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., NIU Technologies, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: Product Overview



4. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market



5. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Electric Bikes- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By E-scooters and E-motorcycles- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. 6. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Segmentation, By Battery Type (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: By Battery Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Lithium-ion battery - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Lead Acid battery - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Personal Use- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Commercial Use- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: Regional Analysi

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: An Analysis (2016-2026

12. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Drivers

12.2 Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Restraints

12.3 Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market - By Battery Type (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market - By End User (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 Global major electric vehicle producers

14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market

14.4 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market



15. Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market: Merger & Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Pierer Mobility AG

16.2 hGears AG

16.3 Topkey Corporations

16.4 Sona BLW Precision Forgings

16.5 Harley-Davidson, Inc.

16.6 Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

16.7 Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

16.8 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

16.9 Niu Technologies

16.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

