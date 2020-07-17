Worldwide Electric Vehicle Batteries Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Batteries Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric vehicle batteries market.



The global electric vehicles batteries market is expected to decline from $23.17 billion in 2019 to $22.24 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.17%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $35.36 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 16.71%.



This report focuses on electric vehicle batteries market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric vehicle batteries market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric vehicle batteries? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric vehicle batteries market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The electric vehicle batteries market section of the report gives context. It compares the electric vehicle batteries market with other segments of the electric vehicle batteries market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electric vehicle batteries indicators comparison.

The electric vehicles batteries market consists of sales of electric vehicles batteries. Electric vehicles batteries are used to power the electronic vehicles and are rechargeable in nature. These batteries support the clean energy initiative as they don't emit any harmful gases which causes damage to the environment.



Asia Pacific was the largest market in the electric vehicles batteries market in 2019.



The charging of Electric vehicle batteries using Vehicle to grid technology is expected to gain traction in EV batteries Market. Vehicle to grid technology is a Bi-directional charging system technology in which plug-in electric vehicles like battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) batteries' can communicate with the power grid for either returning electricity to the grid, to homes during the peak times or increase their charging rate to discharge and charge the battery accordingly. The new vehicle released by the Nissan along with ENEL X the Nissan leaf in October 2017 in Japan for the model year 2018 uses Vehicle to grid Technology which can be used to power the home during times of need or push back energy to the grid that is to sell the electricity to the gird. Thus, Vehicle to grid technology is anticipated to be a major trend in the electric battery market.



The EV batteries market covered in this report is segmented by battery type into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, sodium-ion, others and by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles.



The extraction of raw materials like lithium cobalt used in the electric vehicle battery has a harmful effect on the environment and governments impose restriction on mining the raw materials, hindering the growth of the market. The extraction process of one ton of lithium requires 50,000 gallons of water. Lithium mining has resulted in consumption of 65% water of the Salar de Atacama region, Chile, which has led to water shortages in Chile, South America along with severe toxic spills. As the demand upsurges, the mining activity also rises with increasing damage to the environment and will force the governments to enforce stringent regulation to curb the negative effects which would increase the production cost. Therefore, the harmful effect of electric vehicle batteries on the environment is expected to be a hindrance to the electric vehicle battery market over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Characteristics



3. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, Segmentation By Battery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



7. China Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



8. India Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



9. Japan Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



10. Australia Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



11. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



12. South Korea Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



13. Western Europe Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



14. UK Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



15. Germany Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



16. France Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



17. Eastern Europe Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



18. Russia Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



19. North America Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



20. USA Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



21. South America Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



22. Brazil Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



23. Middle East Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



24. Africa Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



25. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Panasonic Corporation

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co., Ltd

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. BYD Company Ltd

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Vehicle Batteries Market



27. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Trends And Strategies



28. Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co., Ltd

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

BYD Company Ltd

Daimler AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG SDI CO

Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd

Johnson Controls

GS Yuasa International Ltd

Hitachi, Ltd

CATL

