Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments
Jul 08, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market accounted for $9.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $96.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. Rising focus of government agencies on providing funds to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the development of charging stations is driving the growth of the market. However, several costs associated with the infrastructure, including installation costs, maintenance costs, and operational costs are negatively impacting the market growth.
An electric vehicle network is an infrastructure system where publicly accessible charging stations are being provided to recharge electric vehicles. ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure, which supplies electric energy for the recharging/charging of plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.
Based on charger type, the fast charger segment has a growing prominence in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for its deployment in commercial stations. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the Governments in various countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in the development of charging infrastructure.
Some of the key players in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market include BP Chargemaster, ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, SemaConnect, Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Tesla, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Webasto, and Siemens.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 DC Charger
5.3 AC Charger
6 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Combined Charging System (CCS)
6.3 CHAdeMO
7 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charger Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fast Charger
7.3 Slow Charger
8 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 I/O Modules
8.3 Circuit Breakers
8.4 Meters
8.5 AC Couplers
8.6 Protective Devices
9 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Public Use
9.3 Residential
9.4 Commercial
10 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BP Chargemaster
12.2 ABB
12.3 Eaton
12.4 General Electric
12.5 Schneider Electric
12.6 ChargePoint, Inc.
12.7 ClipperCreek
12.8 SemaConnect, Inc.
12.9 AeroVironment Inc.
12.10 Tesla, Inc.
12.11 Delphi Automotive LLP
12.12 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
12.13 Webasto
12.14 Siemens
