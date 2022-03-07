Worldwide Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Industry to 2030 - Featuring ABB, BP Chargemaster and Delta Electronics Among Others

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Application and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) supplies electricity to an electric vehicle (EV). Commonly called charging stations or charging docks, they provide electric power to the vehicle and use that to recharge the vehicle's batteries. EVSE systems include the electrical conductors, related equipment, software, and communications protocols that deliver energy efficiently and safely to the vehicle.



The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into residential and commercial. Based on type, it is divided into level 1, level 2, and level 3. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Factors such as growth in production of electric vehicles, rise in adoption of electric vehicle owing to government initiatives, and increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market.

However, high cost of electric vehicles and high cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure restrains along with Lack of standardization within electric vehicle charging infrastructure hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of wireless charging technology and incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations provide lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market.



The key players analyzed in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market include Abb Ltd, BP Chargemaster, Chargepoint Holdings, Inc, Delta Electronics, Inc, Eaton Corporation Plc, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tesla and Webasto Group.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in demand for electric vehicles

3.5.1.2. Government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of standardization of EV charging

3.5.2.2. High cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of wireless charging technology

3.5.3.2. Incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the electric vehicle supply equipment industry



CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Residential

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Commercial

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Level 1

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Level 2

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Level 3

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABB LTD.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key executives

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Operating business segments

7.1.5. Product portfolio

7.1.6. R&D expenditure

7.1.7. Business performance

7.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. BP CHARGEMASTER

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Key executives

7.2.3. Company snapshot

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Key executives

7.3.3. Company snapshot

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Key executives

7.4.3. Company snapshot

7.4.4. Operating business segments

7.4.5. Product portfolio

7.4.6. R&D expenditure

7.4.7. Business performance

7.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. EATON CORPORATION PLC

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Key executives

7.5.3. Company snapshot

7.5.4. Operating business segments

7.5.5. Product portfolio

7.5.6. R&D expenditure

7.5.7. Business performance

7.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. LEVITON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Key executives

7.6.3. Company snapshot

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.7. Schneider Electric

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Key executives

7.7.3. Company snapshot

7.7.4. Operating business segments

7.7.5. Product portfolio

7.7.6. R&D expenditure

7.7.7. Business performance

7.8. SIEMENS AG

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Key executives

7.8.3. Company snapshot

7.8.4. Operating business segments

7.8.5. Product portfolio

7.8.6. R&D expenditure

7.8.7. Business performance

7.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. TESLA

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Key executives

7.9.3. Company snapshot

7.9.4. Operating business segments

7.9.5. Product portfolio

7.9.6. R&D expenditure

7.9.7. Business performance

7.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. WEBASTO GROUP

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Key executives

7.10.3. Company snapshot

7.10.4. Operating business segments

7.10.5. Product portfolio

7.10.6. R&D expenditure

7.10.7. Business performance

7.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

