Worldwide Electric Vehicle Transmission Industry to 2027 - Featuring BorgWarner, Continental & Dana Limited Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Transmission Market by Type, Vehicle Type and Transmission System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transmission is a component that is installed in a vehicle to transfer the mechanical power from the engine for spinning the wheel. Electric vehicles are generally installed with single-speed transmission; however, leading players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are launching new multi speed transmission with added features for high performance and efficient energy conversion. Electric vehicle with multi-speed transmission offers better performance than single-speed transmission systems in terms of faster acceleration, top speed, gradeability with driving range, and others.



Electric vehicle (EV) transmission is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to government initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicle and need of fuel-efficient vehicles.



The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is segment based on type, vehicle type, transmission system, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into single speed and multi speed. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into passenger electric vehicle, commercial electric vehicle and off-highway electric vehicle. Transmission systems are categorized as automated manual transmissions, continuously variable transmissions, dedicated hybrid transmissions/dual clutch transmissions and automatic transmissions. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

