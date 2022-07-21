Worldwide Electronic Adhesives Industry to 2028 - Featuring LG Chem, Dymax and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Adhesives Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global electronic adhesives market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028.

The report predicts the global electronic adhesives market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on electronic adhesives market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on electronic adhesives market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electronic adhesives market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electronic adhesives market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Expansion of the global automotive sector

2) Restraints

High fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth

3) Opportunities

Surge in acceptance of connected devices has altered the way electronic devices are developed, offering players lucrative opportunity to make the most of this trend

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electronic adhesives market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electronic adhesives market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electronic adhesives market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Electronic Adhesives Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electronic Adhesives Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Resin Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electronic Adhesives Market



4. Electronic Adhesives Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Resin Type

5.1. Epoxy

5.2. Silicone

5.3. Acrylic

5.4. PU

5.5. Others



6. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Product Type

6.1. Thermal Conductive

6.2. Electrically Conductive

6.3. Ultraviolet Curing

6.4. Others



7. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Application

7.1. Surface Mounting

7.2. Potting & Encapsulation

7.3. Conformal Coating

7.4. Others



8. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by End-user

8.1. Computers & Servers

8.2. Communications

8.3. Consumer Electronics

8.4. Industrial

8.5. Medical

8.6. Automotive

8.7. Others



9. Global Electronic Adhesives Market by Region 2022-2028



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electronic Adhesives Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. BASF SE

10.2.2. The Dow Chemicals Company

10.2.3. Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

10.2.4. Alent Plc

10.2.5. KYOCERA Chemical Corporation

10.2.6. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.2.7. H.B. Fuller

10.2.8. LG Chem Ltd.

10.2.9. Dymax Corporation

10.2.10. 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eflo9u

