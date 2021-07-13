Worldwide Electronic Design Automation Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Altium, ANSYS and Autodesk Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic design automation (EDA) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Electronic design automation, or electronic computer-aided design tool, refers to a collection of various software tools that are used to design circuit boards digitally. It utilizes integrated layouts of analog and digital designs, which are used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. This aids in minimizing the production costs and time required for designing ICs, along with eliminating manufacturing errors. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare, telecom and automotive.



Significant growth in the electronics industry, coupled with the emerging trend of industrial automation across the globe, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologies are favoring the widespread adoption of circuits, semiconductors and sensors that are compact and require low operational power. Additionally, the trend of miniaturized electronic products is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are utilizing EDA solutions to design advanced electronics with compact designs, such as smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets and healthcare equipment, with high efficiency. Other factors, including the rising utilization of microprocessors and controllers in automated controls and smartcard applications, advancements in System on Chip (SoC) technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic design automation market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altium, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Boldport Limited, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Mentor (a Siemens Business), Silvaco Inc., Synopsis Inc., Vennsa Technologies, Xilinx Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electronic design automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic design automation market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electronic design automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Design Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Semiconductor IP

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 CAE (Computer Aided Engineering)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 IC Physical Design and Verification

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 PCB & MCM (Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Military/Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Telecom

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Component Suppliers

11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

11.4 System Integrators

11.5 End-Use Industries

11.6 Post Sales Services



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Altium

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ANSYS Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Autodesk Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Boldport Limited

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Mentor (a Siemens Business)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Silvaco Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Synopsis Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Vennsa Technologies

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Xilinx Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

