Worldwide Electronic Security Industry to 2027 - Featuring Axis Communications, ADT Security Services and FLIR Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic security market reached a value of US$ 53.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electronic security refers to a system of integrated electronic circuits that are used to ensure the physical security of an enclosed space. It is designed to deny access to unauthorized individuals from physically entering a building or accessing stored information. It uses both power and mechanical components, such as access control, surveillance through close-circuit televisions (CCTVs), fire alarms and intrusion control systems. It provides users with elaborate surveillance that enables them to monitor entry points and minimize both property damages and inventory losses by taking timely action. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various sectors, including residential, government, transportation, banking, healthcare, hospitality and retail.



Electronic Security Market Trends

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing automation across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising instances of property thefts and break-ins are acting as another major factor contributing to the market growth. Both government and private organizations are employing electronic security solutions to monitor the occurrence of terrorist activities, such as contraband smuggling, shoot-outs and bombings in high risk and sensitive locations.

In line with this, the rising inclination of the authorities toward securing public transportation and infrastructures, such as power grids, water plants and oil and gas facilities, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, widespread adoption of electronic security systems in shopping malls, residential apartments and commercial buildings, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Individuals are using these systems for access control, surveillance, fire detection, maintenance of attendance records and internet monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Axis Communications (Canon Inc.), ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.), Bosch Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Tyco International (Johnson Controls), Lockheed Martin Corporation, OSI Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the size of the global electronic security market?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global electronic security market?

3. What are the key factors driving the global electronic security market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic security market?

5. What is the breakup of the global electronic security market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global electronic security market based on the service type?

7. What is the breakup of the global electronic security market based on the End-use sector?

8. What are the key regions in the global electronic security market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global electronic security market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Surveillance System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Access Control System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Intrusion Detection System

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Alarming System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Installation Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Managed Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consulting Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Government

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Banking

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Hospitality

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 IBM Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 OSI Systems

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Siemens AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Thales Group

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fsalj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets