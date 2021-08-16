Worldwide Electronic Shelf Label Industry to 2026 - by Type, Component, Technology, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic shelf label market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An Electronic shelf label (ESL) system stands for a tool that is used by retailers to display specific product information and price on the shelves. It provides an electronic linkage between the store checkout system and product shelves, thereby ensuring accurate product pricing. Furthermore, the ESL system comes with high durability, prolonged shelf life, replaceable batteries, and can be updated from time to time without any hassle. Owing to the rising trend of automation, electronic shelf labels are widely adopted by all kinds of retail stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, etc.



In recent times, the high prevalence of technological revolution across the retail industry of both the developed and developing regions have augmented the demand for ESL systems. Furthermore, the developing economies, such as China and India, have emerged as substantial markets for retail automation. Several retailers are adopting retail automation solutions for improved consumer satisfaction, automatic price updates, reduced operational and labor costs, and efficient store management. In addition to this, the rapid integration of full graphic e-papers with ESL systems has positively influenced the development of in-store communication solutions. Moreover, various technological advancements, for instance, the introduction of ESL systems based on radio frequency (RF) communication technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the global electronic shelf label market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic shelf label market to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

