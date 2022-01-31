Worldwide Electronic Trial Master File Systems Industry to 2027 - Emergence of Advanced Cloud-Based Systems Across the Globe Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Research Report by Component, by End User, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market size was estimated at USD 1,159.17 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,281.90 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% to reach USD 2,399.51 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, including Aurea Software, Inc., BIOVIA Corporation, CareLex.org, Dell EMC, Ennov Group, ePharmaSolutions, Forte Research Systems, Inc., Freyr Solutions, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mastercontrol, Inc., Mayo Clinic, Montrium, NCGS, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pharmacircle LLC, Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Translations, Veeva Systems Inc., and Wingspan Technology, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to increasing numbers of clinical trials worldwide

5.1.1.2. Ongoing expansion of pharmaceutical sectors coupled with drug discovery and drug developments

5.1.1.3. Rising prevalence of novel diseases along with elevated requirement for data management and storage

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with installations and management of eTMF systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing shift towards adoption of digital system with favorable governmental initiatives

5.1.3.2. Emergence of advanced cloud-based systems across the globe

5.1.3.3. High investments by key market players to innovate integrated solutions for eTMF systems

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concern regarding the medical data privacy and misuse

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Service

6.3. Software



7. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Contract Research Organizations

7.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



8. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Distribution

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Cloud

8.3. On-Premise



9. Americas Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Aurea Software, Inc.

13.2. BIOVIA Corporation

13.3. CareLex.org

13.4. Dell EMC

13.5. Ennov Group

13.6. ePharmaSolutions

13.7. Forte Research Systems, Inc.

13.8. Freyr Solutions

13.9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.10. Mastercontrol, Inc.

13.11. Mayo Clinic

13.12. Montrium

13.13. NCGS, Inc.

13.14. Oracle Corporation

13.15. Pharmacircle LLC

13.16. Phlexglobal Ltd.

13.17. SureClinical Inc.

13.18. TransPerfect Translations

13.19. Veeva Systems Inc.

13.20. Wingspan Technology, Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n1wd5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets