Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023: Total Electronics Assembly Value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.416 Trillion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027

The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in production of electronics products and now accounts for 49% of all assembly.

Outsourcing grew exceptionally in 2021 but fell flat in 2022 due to computer and smartphone markets being saturated. The COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt the supply chain and labor force. The EMS industry grew by 7.7 percent CAGR but only 1.7 percent in 2022 - the lowest rate of the period.

The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics OEM assembly market, giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries).

The report estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.416 trillion in 2022 and will grow to approximately $1.747 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent, ostensibly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry by itself will grow from $694 billion in 2022 to $907 billion in 2027 at a 5.5 percent CAGR.

To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.

Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 1000+ manufacturing sites. No other report gives such detail by country, wage rate, and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.

The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.

The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (103 companies-86 EMS and 15 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.

Report Highlights

Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2022-2027

46 Product Segments by Region and Supplier



Total Assembly Value (OEM, EMS and ODM)

Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2022-2027

OEM vs. Outsourced (EMS and ODM Subcontractors)



EMS, ODM, and OEM Production Market Share by Region, Market Segment, and Product (46 products and 1000+ manufacturing facilities): COVID-19 Impact



Regional Manufacturing Distribution by 57 Countries



Product Analysis by EMS, ODM, OEM, and Country

Financial Benchmarks

Market Segment Metrics - Revenue/Margin/Earnings



Revenue per Sq. Ft./per SMT Line/per Employee



WW Labor Rates, ROA/ROEL - Highest Performers

In-Depth Company Profiles (Best Performing EMS and ODM Companies from $100+ Million - Total 103)

Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers

3CEMS

Accton Technology

AEC

ALL CIRCUITS

AmTran

ATA IMS Berhad

Benchmark

Bitron

BMK

BYD Electronics

Celestica

Cicor

Compal Electronics

Computime

Connect

Creation

Cyient Ltd.

DBG Holdings

Delta Electronics

Di-Nikko

Dixon Technologies

Ducommun

Elemaster

EliteGroup

eolane

ESCATEC

Etron

Fabrinet

Fideltronik

Flex

Foxconn ( Hon Hai )

) Gemtek

GigaByte

Global Brands Mfg

GPV Group

Hana Micro

HANZA

Hi-Mix Electronics

IMI

Inventec

Jabil

Kaga Electronics

KATEK AB

Katolec

KeytronicEMS

Kimball

Kitron

LACROIX

Lite-On

Luxshare

Mack Technologies

Melecs

Micro-Star

MiTAC Holdings

NEO Technology

New Kinpo Group

Neways

Nippon Mfg.

Norautron

Nortech Systems

NOTE

Orbit One

OSE

Pan-International

PC Partner

Pegatron

Plexus

Prodrive Tech

Providence

Qisda

Quanta Computer

RAFI Group

Sanmina

Scanfil

Season Group

SERCOMM

Shenzhen Kaifa

Shenzhen Zowee

SigmaTron

SIIX

SKP Resources

SMTC

Sumitronics

Suzhou Etron

SVI

Syrma SGS

TPV

TQ-Systems

TT Electronics

UMC

USI

Valuetronics

Variosystems

Venture

Vexos

VIDEOTON

VIRTEX

V.S. Industry

Vtech EMS

Wistron

WKK Technology

Wong's Electronics

Zollner

