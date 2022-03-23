Worldwide Embedded Controllers Industry to 2030 - Increase in Adoption of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Controllers Market By Product Type, Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded controller is the general class of microcontrollers. It is an electronic devices that have user programmable space for software and connections to external circuitry through hardware. It is an essential component in modern mobile, ultra-mobile, embedded computer systems, and others.



The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global embedded controllers market. This report also provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.



The embedded controllers market is analyzed by product type, type, application, and region. By product type, the market is classified into 8 Bits, 16 Bits, 32 Bits, and others. By type, the market is bifurcated into simple programmable logic devices, and complex programmable logic devices. By application, the market is divided into IT & telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the report include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V. (Potenza Technology Ltd.), Divelbiss Corporation, ICP America, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., National Instruments Corporation (NI), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits

This study includes the analytical depiction of the embedded controllers market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the embedded controllers market analysis.

The embedded controllers market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. By region (2020-2030)

3.3.2. By applicant

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in adoption of smart home and appliances

3.4.1.2. Rise in adoption of wearable device amongst consumers

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High energy consumption of compact embedded systems

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Surge in development of 5G based embedded devices

3.4.3.2. Increase in adoption of electric vehicles

3.5. COVID IMPACT

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.4. Parent industry impact

3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense

3.5.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products

3.5.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model

3.5.6. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: EMBEDDED CONTROLLERS MARKET, PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2.8 BITS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.16 BITS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.32 BITS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: EMBEDDED CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SIMPLE PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC DEVICES

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. COMPLEX PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC DEVICES

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: EMBEDDED CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. IT & TELECOMMUNICATION

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. AUTOMOTIVE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. HEALTHCARE

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. INDUSTRIAL

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: EMBEDDED CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

8.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

8.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

8.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. R&D expenditure

9.3.7. Business performance

9.4. CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (POTENZA TECHNOLOGY LTD.)

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.5. DIVELBISS CORPORATION

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. ICP AMERICA, INC.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. INTEL CORPORATION

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.8. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.9. NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION (NI)

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. R&D expenditure

9.10.7. Business performance

