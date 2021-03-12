Worldwide Endoscope Reprocessing Devices Industry to 2025 - Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscope Reprocessing Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, End User, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is estimated to be USD 1.95 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Bn in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The devices used in the healthcare settings for the reprocessing procedures of the endoscopes are called endoscope reprocessing devices. The endoscope reprocessing devices are for deep cleaning of the instruments and devices such as Duodenoscopes, endoscope accessories, and others.

There is a growing awareness of advanced endoscope reprocessing in the healthcare sector around the world, with their proven effectiveness for the study of endoscopes. Clinical technicians frequently get hands-on with the effectiveness of automated processing in cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopes, and reiterate the role of device automation in optimal infection control. The devices are designed to subdue microorganisms in or on reusable endoscopes by exposing their outside surfaces and interior channels to chemical solutions. The drive for an automated endoscope reprocessing device stems from the critical need for high-level disinfection for endoscopes of all types.



Automated endoscope reprocessors reduce the exposure of harmful chemical germicides as they reduce health issues related to endoscopes.



The control and the emergence of automated endoscope reprocessors, Government support, and increasing preference for endoscope reprocessors in hospitals in the healthcare settings are expected to catalyze the growth of the global endoscope reprocessing device market over the forecast period.



Possibilities of infection risks after the endoscopic reprocessing procedure, higher cost associated with the chemicals and consumables, and complications associated with automated endoscope reprocessors are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the global endoscope reprocessing market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Chances of Infections Associated with Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants by Government Bodies Around the Globe

Growing Number of Hospitals and their Investments in Endoscopy Instruments

Increase in Number of Patients of Diseases that Require Endoscopy Procedures

Restraints

High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures & Reprocessing Equipment and Restraint on Reimbursements in Developing Countries

Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

Opportunities

Increase in Usage and Requirement of Endoscope Reprocessing Devices in Emerging Economies

Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

Segments Covered

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs), endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems, Endoscope tracking systems, ultrasonic washers, pasteurizers, washer-disinfect. The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment held the largest share of the global market for endoscope reprocessing in 2020. On the other hand, the automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high investments, funds, and grants by government bodies around the globe, rising geriatric population, an increase in the number of patients with diseases requiring endoscopic procedures leading to a rise in the number of hospitals and their investments in endoscopic instruments and development of novel automated endoscope reprocessors.



End-user of the endoscope reprocessing market are segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). The hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. Some factors that contribute to a large share of this segment are, the rise in the number of endoscopic procedures performed, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure across the globe, increasing Government and private funding, and overall growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies.



North America is anticipated to have a large market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries in Europe and Asia are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to investments in new techniques, high healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness in the healthcare sector.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are in the global market for Endoscope Reprocessing Device, include Advanced Sterilization Products, Cantel Medical, Laboratories Anios, Olympus, Wassenburg Medical, Custom Ultrasonics, STERIS, Steelco, Getinge, ENDO-TECHNIK, BES Decon, ARC Healthcare Solutions, and Metrex Research etc.



IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance

