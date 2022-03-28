Worldwide Energy Management Software Industry to 2026 - Cost Reduction Advantages and the Growing Demand for Mobile Technology Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Management Software Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the energy management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 9.55 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period.

This report on the energy management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction advantages and the growing demand for mobile technology.



The energy management software market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's energy management software market is segmented as below:

By Application

Power industry

Construction

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the inclination toward building automation as one of the prime reasons driving the energy management software market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on energy management software market covers the following areas:

Energy management software market sizing

Energy management software market forecast

Energy management software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-sales services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Cost reduction advantages

8.1.2 Growing demand for mobile technology

8.1.3 Inclination toward building automation

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising number of open-source platforms for energy management software

8.2.2 Energy data security-related concerns

8.2.1 Process complexity

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of cloud-based energy management software

8.3.2 Rising demand for AI and cognitive solutions

8.3.3 Rising demand for smart grid globally

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.7 Emerson Electric Co.

10.8 ENGIE SA

10.9 General Electric Co.

10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

11. Appendix

