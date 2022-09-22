Worldwide Envelope Industry Report to 2032 - Key Success Factors Based on Market Growth and Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Envelope Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global envelope market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2021 & forecast for 2022-2032.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the global envelope market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 - Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the global envelope market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global envelope market, along with key facts about global envelope market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the global envelope market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about global envelope present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the global envelope market report.

Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends

This section analyzes and explains market trends in the envelope market. It also includes few product developments and launches by key players.

Chapter 04 - Key Success Factors

This section highlights market success factors for envelope market based on market growth and forecast.

Chapter 05 - envelope Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

This section explains the global market volume (Units) analysis and forecast for the envelope market between the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical envelope market, along with Y-o-Y growth trend for the forecast period (2021-2031)

Chapter 06 - envelope Market - Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of envelope market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing on the basis of material type is analyzed at the manufacturer-level in this section.

Chapter 07 - envelope Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

This section explains the global market value (US$ Mn) analysis and forecast for the envelope market between the forecast period of 2021-2031. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical envelope market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2021-2031) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 - Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of global envelope market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the global envelope market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 - Global envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material Type

Based on material type, the global envelope market is segmented into plastic and paper. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 - Global envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Thickness

Based on thickness, the global envelope market is segmented as less than 75 GSM, 75 to 100 GSM, 101 to 150 GSM, and Above 150 GSM. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 - Global envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End Use

Based on end use, the global envelope market is segmented as postal services, logistics & shipping, e-commerce, and institutional. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 - Global envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region

Based on region, the global envelope market is segmented as North America , Latin America , Europe , East Asia , South Asia , Middle East & Africa , and Oceania. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 - North America envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American envelope market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada . Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of envelope market.

Chapter 14 - Latin America envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the market attractiveness analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin American envelope market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the envelope market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , and the Rest of Latin America .

Chapter 15 - Europe envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

Important growth prospects of the envelope market based on material, distribution channel and end use in several countries such as Germany , Italy , France , the U.K., Spain , BENELUX, Nordic, Russia , Poland , and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 - Middle East & Africa envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of MEA envelope market during the forecast period of 2022-2032. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the envelope market in leading countries such as GCC countries, Turkey , Northern Africa , South Africa , and Rest of MEA.

Chapter 17 - East Asia envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

This chapter highlights the growth of the envelope market in East Asia by focusing on China , Japan , and South Korea . The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the envelope market in East Asia .

Chapter 18 - South Asia envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the market attractiveness analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia envelope market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the envelope market in leading countries such as India , Thailand , Indonesia , Malaysia , and Rest of South Asia .

Chapter 19 - Oceania envelope Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Oceania envelope market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the envelope market in leading countries such as Australia and New Zealand .

Chapter 20 - Country wise envelope Market Analysis

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the leading countries global envelope market during 2022 & 2032. This chapter includes the growth prospects of the global envelope market in leading countries such as U.S., Canada , Brazil , Mexico , UK, Germany , Italy , France , Spain , Russia , China , Japan , India , Australia , and GCC countries.

Chapter 21 - Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the global envelope market along with their market presence analysis by region, thickness, material & end use portfolio.

Chapter 22 - Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the global envelope market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Some of the market players featured in the report are Royal Envelope Ltd, Cenveo Worldwide Limited, BETA( ShenZhen ) Package Products Co.Ltd, Mehta Envelope Manufacturing Company, French Paper Company, Quality Park Products, Heinrich Envelope, Sheppard Envelope MFG CO., Northeastern Envelope Company, Ohio Envelope Manufacturing Co., Neenah, Inc., Capital envelope LLC, The Encore Group, Heritage envelope Ltd., Mayer-Kuvert-network GmbH.

Chapter 23 - Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the global envelope market report.

Chapter 24 - Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the global envelope market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdm9y2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets