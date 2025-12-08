Worldwide Environmental Products, Inc. Announces Successful Deployment of Approximately 700 Emissions and Safety Inspection Systems Across Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Environmental Products, Inc. (WEP), a leader in innovative vehicle inspection technologies, is proud to announce the successful installation of approximately 700 Emissions and Safety Inspection systems throughout the State of Missouri as part of the Gateway Vehicle Safety Inspection Program (GVIP).

The newly deployed systems provide certified inspection facilities and inspectors with state-of-the-art hardware and software capable of performing both vehicle emissions and safety inspections in full compliance with Missouri state regulations. This milestone marks a major step forward in ensuring efficient, accurate, and accessible inspection services for motorists statewide.

In addition to the core inspection systems, WEP has developed and launched an advanced electronic safety inspection application compatible with both iOS and Android devices. This mobile solution enables inspectors across Missouri to complete safety inspections digitally, improving the speed, reliability, and accuracy of inspection documentation.

Supporting these tools is WEP's comprehensive cloud-based program management suite, designed to meet the State's operational, reporting, and oversight needs. The platform facilitates both State and Federal reporting requirements and provides robust audit tools for monitoring station and inspector performance, ensuring accountability and program integrity.

The contract stipulated a go-live date of November 30th, which WEP successfully achieved—demonstrating the company's commitment to timely delivery and operational excellence.

"Worldwide Environmental Products, Inc. is honored to support the State of Missouri in modernizing and enhancing its vehicle inspection program," said Bill Delaney CEO. "This deployment underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions that benefit regulatory agencies, inspection professionals, and drivers alike."

Worldwide Environmental Products is part of the Worldwide Group of companies that provides vehicle safety and emissions solutions to over 80 countries and 12 States in the US.

