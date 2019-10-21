Worldwide ERC® and Foundation for Workforce Mobility Elect 2020 Executive Committee Officers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC® and the Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility are pleased to announce the executive committee officers of their 2020 Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, respectively. The results were announced on 17 October in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, during the association's Global Workforce Symposium.

‍Board of Directors

Edward Hannibal, GMS, Deloitte, Chicago, Illinois, USA will serve as Chairman of the Board; Kerwin Guillermo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Singapore will take the role of Chair-Elect; Andrew P. Walker, GMS-T, EY, New York, New York, USA will serve as Vice Chair–Finance; and Sigrid Nauwelaerts, Johnson & Johnson, Beerse, Belgium joins the executive committee as Vice Chair–Talent Community.

Continuing in their Board positions will be Erik Eccles, Airbnb, San Francisco, California, USA; Merritt Q. Anderson, San Jose, California, USA; and Shelby Wolpa, InVision, Austin, Texas, USA.

Newly elected directors beginning a three-year term in January 2020 include Horst A. Gallo, IBM, Armonk, NY, USA; Binwa Sethi, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Roseland, NJ, USA; and Hubert Zydorek, The University of Texas at Dallas (Naveen Jindal School of Management), Richardson, TX, USA.

Also serving on Worldwide ERC®'s 2020 Board of Directors in an ex-officio capacity will be Immediate Past Chairman Sue Carey, SCRP, SGMS-T, Baird & Warner, Chicago, Illinois, USA and Foundation Chairman, Anne Bartoloni, SCRP, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Foundation for Workforce Mobility

The Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility also announced the members of its 2020 executive committee. Joining 2020 Chairman Bartoloni as Chair-Elect will be Eve A. Seib, CRP, GMS, OneSource Relocation, LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and Zeke Oaks, Alexander's Mobility Services, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, will serve as Vice Chair.

Worldwide ERC® congratulates the newest members of its executive leadership teams.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

About the Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility

The Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility was established in 2004. Its mission is to energize the global community through charitable giving. Its vision is that all communities touched by global mobility are actively aware of, inspired by and engaged in our charitable efforts, worldwide. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org/foundation.

