Worldwide ERC® Announces Leadership Change

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, a not-for-profit trade association that serves the interests of mobility professionals, announced today that Peggy Smith will be departing as President and CEO. Worldwide ERC® and Peggy will be working collaboratively through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

2019 Worldwide ERC® Chairman Sue Carey, SCRP, SGMS-T, thanked Smith and commented, "For a decade, Peggy has worked to envision, define and advance the global mobility industry. Our members and Board of Directors are grateful for her leadership."

Carey noted that the Board is focused on ensuring that the organization continues to be the guiding light for the industry, transforming as rapidly as mobility itself does. Carey continued, "We all know change can be difficult, yet inevitable. The next chapter for Worldwide ERC® is exciting and pivotal to the success of a new definition for how people will work."

Ed Hannibal, Worldwide ERC®'s Chairman-Elect, added "More than ever before, the mobility of talent is critical to the success of organizations large and small, and to the workforce of the future. Worldwide ERC® will continue to innovate and evolve industry programs, conferences, learning and advocacy to serve the changing needs of the global mobility industry, business and professionals."

Worldwide ERC®'s Board of Directors has engaged a leading search firm with the aim of naming a new CEO later this Fall. Carey noted "We are grateful for the strong leadership team we have in place and are confident in their abilities as the source of support and guidance to our experienced and aspiring membership."

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

