Worldwide ERC® Appoints Three New Directors to Its Board, Announces Newest Foundation Trustees

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC® and the Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility are pleased to announce the addition of the newest members to their respective boards.

Board of Directors

The Worldwide ERC® Board of Directors welcomes Horst A. Gallo, Vice President, HR Global Mobility & Talent Solutions with IBM in Armonk, NY, USA; Binwa Sethi, Senior Director Talent Partner with ADP in Roseland, NJ, USA; and Hubert Zydorek, Director, Center for Global Business with The University of Texas at Dallas (Naveen Jindal School of Management) in Richardson, TX, USA. Each new director will begin a three-year term as of 1 January 2020.

"We're very pleased to welcome Horst, Binwa and Hubert to our leadership team," notes Sue Carey, SCRP, SGMS-T of Baird & Warner, and 2019 Chairman of the Worldwide ERC® Board. "Attracting and developing the right talent is a top priority for global businesses right now, and workforce mobility is a critical part of the strategy. Our newest directors bring a highly complementary blend of leadership experience in global talent deployment, HR analytics and transformation, intercultural communications, and learning and development initiatives. Their contributions will be excellent additions to the current strengths present on our board, as we continue to innovate and meet the changing needs of a globally mobile workforce."

Foundation for Workforce Mobility

The Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility is also pleased to announce the three newest additions to its Board of Trustees. Cheryl A. Bilancia, CRP, SGMS-T, Global Mobility Manager with ON Semiconductor, Phoenix, AZ, USA; John M. Brennan, SCRP, President of Brennan Title Company, Waldorf, MD, USA; and Bob Portale, SCRP, SGMS-T, President & CEO of RELO Direct®, Inc., Chicago, IL, USA will also begin a three-year term with the Foundation leadership team on 1 January 2020.

Foundation Chairman Robert L. Giese, SCRP, GMS, Sterling Lexicon, notes that "With the growing value that employees place on purposeful, meaningful work and opportunities to make a difference within their communities, leaders who foster a culture of giving and demonstrate by example are in high demand. We see countless ways of how those traits are woven into the DNA of talent mobility professionals in all that we do, and Cheryl, John and Bob are three excellent examples. The skills they've built as successful industry leaders, business development professionals, active participants in Worldwide ERC® and other professional associations, and as stewards of their communities are welcome additions to the Foundation. Their leadership will help us continue to forward our mission of energizing our communities through charitable giving."

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

About the Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility

The Worldwide ERC® Foundation for Workforce Mobility was established in 2004. Its mission is to energize the global community through charitable giving. Its vision is that all communities touched by global mobility are actively aware of, inspired by and engaged in our charitable efforts, worldwide. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org/foundation.

Worldwide ERC® Contact:

Kristin White

kwhite@worldwideerc.org

PR Contact:

Pam Anderson

ERC@sspr.com

SOURCE Worldwide ERC

Related Links

https://www.worldwideerc.org/

