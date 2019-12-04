Worldwide ERC® Expands Educational Offerings for Mobility Professionals with Launch of Learning Portal

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, announces the launch of the Worldwide ERC® Learning Portal, a collection of professional development courses and content that enables mobility professionals to expand their industry knowledge, earn badges and pursue continuing education credits. Worldwide ERC® members and subscribers can now access a mobility-specific catalogue of 130-plus learning tools.

"Ensuring the flow of talent to where it's needed is a critical competency in an economy that rewards the most agile companies," said Karen Cygal, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Development at Worldwide ERC®. "Mobility professionals are crucial to success, but the industry evolves quickly, so it's important to keep learning and growing professionally. The Learning Portal provides access to a marketplace of mobility and general HR and skill-growth content in a variety of formats, all created by subject matter experts to keep subscribers on the cutting edge."

The Learning Portal is ideal for mobility professionals who are just starting out, mid-career learners and executives looking for new perspectives on the industry. The Learning Portal includes online courses, microlearning options, checklists, recorded webinars and conference sessions, programs developed by member organizations and 13,000-plus business, technology and creative courses.

Those looking for a convenient way to earn continuing education credits for GMS®, CRP® and HRCI® certifications will find the content needed on the Learning Portal, which is also designed to accommodate enterprises looking to bring teams up to speed on global talent fluidity solutions. Learners can earn badges that will display on their LinkedIn profiles via Acclaim for added motivation, and the Learning Portal automatically tracks continuing education credits for users.

If purchased individually, the content on the Learning Portal would cost more than $1,300, but Worldwide ERC® offers access to a portion of the Learning Portal to its members free of charge. Members can upgrade for full access to the Learning Portal for just $500 and non-members can purchase full access for $750. Enterprise pricing is available to companies that are looking for comprehensive global HR training for groups.

The Worldwide ERC® Learning Portal provides training material that can be customized for any individual learner or team. Get more details at https://www.worldwideerc.org/learning, purchase a premium subscription at https://www.worldwideerc.org/learning/pricing/ or inquire about enterprise pricing by emailing CWilson@worldwideerc.org. Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

