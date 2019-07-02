Worldwide ERC® Recognizes 120 New Certified Relocation Professionals (CRPs®)

ARLINGTON, Va., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, is pleased to announce that 120 new members have successfully earned a Certified Relocation Professional (CRP®) designation. Approximately 79% of the 152 candidates who took the exam this year earned a passing score of 500 or higher, on a scale from 200 to 800 points. View the 2019 CRP® recipients by last name or by company name.

The CRP® exam tests candidates' command of corporate mobility policies and programs, real estate, tax considerations, transferee counseling and other services. Exam content is developed under the guidance and expertise of a Worldwide ERC® CRP® Certification Review Board and is administered by Scantron (formerly Castle Worldwide), an independent testing consultant and proctor. The exam was offered between 8 May and 24 May via an internet-based testing (IBT) format, and candidates participated at test centers in 36 U.S. states, Canada and Argentina.

"In this highly competitive talent landscape, businesses and employees place tremendous value on the acquisition of new skills and opportunities for ongoing learning," said 2018-2019 CRP® Certification Review Board Chairman Michael J. Farner, CRP, GMS-T. "For the talent mobility industry, the CRP® designation presents a great way for individuals to engage in both of those, as it requires the mastery of a unique skillset to earn, and an investment in continuing education to maintain."

The CRP® program was introduced in 1990 to formally recognize individuals who demonstrate a comprehensive knowledge of the principles and practices of U.S. employee relocation. More than 11,000 individuals have earned the credential since its inception. CRPs® retain their designation by maintaining membership in the association and earning 30 recertification credit hours within each three-year period following their initial certification, ensuring they remain current on evolving industry trends.

Additional information on the CRP® program is available at https://www.worldwideerc.org/crp-detail.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

Worldwide ERC® CRP program contact

Allison Peña

apena@worldwideerc.org

+1 703 842 3435



Worldwide ERC® media contact

Pam Anderson

ERC@sspr.com

SOURCE Worldwide ERC

Related Links

http://www.worldwideerc.org

