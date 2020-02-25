Worldwide ERC® to Debut Advance 2020, A New Think Tank-Style Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, today announced its new annual spring event, Advance 2020. The program gets underway May 13 at the Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel in downtown Houston, Texas. In response to a rapidly changing talent mobility industry, Advance 2020 is designed to accelerate new ideas and innovations in a think tank-style forum that brings companies and partners together to collaborate.

"The mobility industry, the world of work, and the ways in which we connect and share information and data are rapidly transforming. Worldwide ERC® is committed to being with our constituents every step of the way along this journey," said Edward Hannibal, Chairman of the Board at Worldwide ERC®. "Independent research found that our members are eager to take the next step in our industry's business advancement trajectory and that they'd prefer we convene one major conference a year to explore domestic and global mobility challenges and innovations. We've introduced Advance 2020, an entirely new strategic event, as a response to these findings. We are looking forward to building on the momentum and inspiration that comes out of this event to enhance our already robust Global Workforce Symposium."

The event, held May 13-15, will leverage the dates and venue previously reserved for the Americas Mobility Conference. It will feature a collaborative, workgroup format that amplifies the voices of industry innovators and disruptors. Mobility service company leaders will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with senior-level corporate talent and mobility HR executives to discuss shifting needs, talent gaps, and new concepts for facilitating the flow of talent and skills.

Wednesday, May 13 is designed for making business-to-business (B2B) connections. It will allow mobility service industry professionals the opportunity to network and collaborate. A State of the Industry address will bring participants up to speed on the mobility implications of business, economic and HR trends, followed by open networking time and Compliance Forum sessions. All conference attendees, including corporate talent management and mobility executives, are invited to attend day one closing remarks and a reception.

On Thursday, senior corporate talent and mobility HR leaders and top executives and business line leaders at mobility service companies will connect peer-to-peer. The day's program is organized around three content tracks that focus on industry challenges, disruptions and how HR professionals can best address them. An Innovation Spotlight will showcase new and emerging technology, products, and concepts. Rounding out the day will be a Shark Tank-like competition to introduce new talent mobility ideas to industry professionals and venture capitalists. The winner will be selected by an expert panel and receive recognition at that evening's reception and subsequent Worldwide ERC® promotion.

Advance 2020 is a completely new type of event designed to advance innovation and meet the unique opportunities and challenges of today's global workforce environment. Learn more about executive-level delegate requirements and available participation opportunities at www.worldwideerc.org/events-directory/advance-2020. Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

PR Contact

Pam Anderson

ERC@sspr.com

SOURCE Worldwide ERC

Related Links

http://www.worldwideerc.org

