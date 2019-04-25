Worldwide ERC®'s Annual Americas Mobility Conference Comes to Atlanta May 7

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, announced today that the Americas Mobility Conference 2019 will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7-10. The conference, which is the largest meeting covering mobility in the Americas, will take place at the Hyatt Regency. With the theme "It's About YOU," the conference will bring together more than 800 talent mobility professionals, focusing on their stories, careers, networking and success.

The conference is an opportunity for professionals throughout the Americas to connect with thought leaders, innovators and disruptors who are changing the relocation business. New this year, attendees will enjoy a central Hangout that functions as an all-in-one exhibit hall, studio, innovation lab and networking hub. A 360-degree stage will feature keynote speakers Jamil Qureshi, a psychologist and performance coach of some of the world's greatest athletes, and Marci Rossell, former chief economist for CNBC and co-host of Squawk Box, plus many other industry thought leaders.

"What makes individuals and companies successful? Expertise, relationships, vision, relevant skills and products, and an exceptional marketplace: that's what the Americas Mobility Conference is all about," said Peggy Smith, Worldwide ERC® President and CEO. "We've amped up the energy and the networking with our centralized Hangout, added new career-critical briefings for mobility professionals, and designed sessions with a strong focus on the Americas to enhance the understanding and outcomes of our work there. And overlaying it all is the potential and purpose we all see in each other and in our industry."

In addition to learning about trends in the relocation sector, making industry connections and finding new services that can help them do their jobs more effectively, attendees will have the opportunity to earn 15 CRP® recertification credits and 15 GMS® recertification credits. To give attendees more time to connect with peers, Americas Mobility Conference 2019 will host more than 25 continuous hours of open marketplace and networking at the Hangout.

Premier sponsors for this year's event include Quicken Loans, Aires, ArcBest, Express Corporate Housing, Stewart Title Relocation Services, Berry Appleman & Leiden, Newland Chase, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Nomad Temporary Housing and Graebel.

Learn more about the conference at www.worldwideerc.org/events-directory/amc. Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

