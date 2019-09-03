Worldwide ERC®'s Global Workforce Symposium 2019 Begins in Boston on October 16

ARLINGTON, Va,, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, will host its annual Global Workforce Symposium 2019 (GWS) in Boston on October 16-18. A highly anticipated event in the international mobility community, this year's Symposium kicks up the energy with its Ignite Solutions X Mobility Now theme, bringing the industry's top innovators and experts together at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston's historic Back Bay.

Keynote speaker Sekou Andrews, creator of Poetic Voice, will set the Symposium on a path to innovation and inspiration. Nearly 1,900 industry disruptors, global mobility leaders and corporate HR decision makers - representing more than 50 countries - are anticipated to attend to collaborate and connect throughout the conference.

Peggy Smith, SCRP, SGMS-T, Worldwide ERC® President and CEO, said "The range of countries, cultures and company perspectives we embrace at this meeting reflects how we conduct globalized business today: inclusive, curious, respectful and solutions-oriented. Success in today's international mobility sector requires vision, relationships and the right technology and services. This meeting is about delivering the knowledge and tools our participants need to supercharge their work."

Also featured at this year's GWS:

- A central Hangout to enhance the experience and offer a single-stop exhibit hall, studio, innovation lab and social hub;

- Corporate Benchmarking Hackathon – fast-paced creative group problem-solving (corporate HR only);

- Educational Breakout Sessions covering topics including immigration, technology, travel, crisis management, cultural awareness, geopolitical event implications, legal issues, service needs and options and non-traditional workforces;

- Hands-on workshops featuring Diversity and Inclusion, Design Thinking, and Analytics;

- A sneak peek into the never-before-seen Global Movement Study database;

- Exceptional speakers and thought leaders selected from the industry and around the world; and

- Discussion on the digital economy with Dr. Josep Valor, holder of the Indra Chair of Digital Strategy at the IESE Business School at the University of Navarra in Madrid.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn 15 CRP® recertification credits and 15 GMS® recertification credits.

Premier sponsors for this year's event include Aires, ARCBest, Express Corporate Housing, Fragomen, Stewart Title, BAL (Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP), Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Arpin Group, Inc., Altair Global, Newland Chase, Quicken Loans, Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP, Nomad Temporary Housing, Graebel, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Chase.

Learn more about the Symposium and register to attend at www.worldwideerc.org/events-directory/gws/.

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

PR Contact

Pam Anderson

ERC@sspr.com

SOURCE Worldwide ERC

Related Links

http://www.worldwideerc.org

