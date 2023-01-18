Worldwide Essential Oils Industry to 2027 - Increase in Demand for Aromatherapy Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Essential Oils Market By Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global essential oils market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.8% in terms of value.

By application, the aromatherapy is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The rising popularity of aromatherapy and other alternative medicine is increasing in demand, as are the relaxing effects of essential oils when applied through a massage. The health industry has begun to incorporate essential oils in aromatherapy applications to treat Alzheimer's, bronchitis, and various cardiovascular problems.

Changing lifestyles and their consequences, such as high stress and depression, along with increasing disposable incomes, results in an increase in demand for aromatherapy. Ginger oil, pine oil, oregano oil, and wintergreen oil are some of the essential oils used on a large scale in alternative therapies.

The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA), the Alliance of International Aroma Therapists, and The Canadian Federation of Aroma Therapists have established standards for aromatherapy certification in the US and Canada. This would allow the essential oil industry to use different oils for various aromatherapy products, globally.

By type, the orange essential oil is widely used in all the domains due to the presence of the high amount of vitamin C and appealing fragrance

Oranges are full of vitamin C and offer several health advantages. The rind of the sweet orange, Citrus sinensis, is used to make orange essential oil. Cold pressing, a technique used to extract the oils from the rind, is used to accomplish this. Brazil is the leading orange producer in the world producing about 30% of the world's output.

Orange oil, which is energetic, is one of the most widely used options in aromatherapy. The oil can decrease various kinds of pain such as inflammation, muscle spasms, tissue damage, pain from bone fractures, headache, etc.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for domestic products brought on by an expanding middle class

The Asia Pacific region is mostly segmented into India, China, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of Asia pacific. The improving standard of living and high per capita income in the region, along with higher expenditure, are driving up the demand for essential oils, which has been significantly influenced by the growth of the wellness and leisure sectors.

The demand for citrus-based essential oils like orange and lemon has also attracted a lot of consumer interest in some of nations. The product is becoming more widely used in the personal care and household products sectors, and the usage of citrus essential oil in tastes, odorants, and pharmaceutical substances has lately increased.

With emerging economies, growing industrialization, increasing demand for processed foods, and consumer preference for quality products, ingredient suppliers are becoming increasingly optimistic about the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Essential Oil Market

4.2 Essential Oils Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Essential Oil Market, by Source & Country

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Essential Oil Market, by Application

4.5 Essential Oil Market, by Methods of Extraction

4.6 Essential Oil Market, by Application & Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Depression and Anxiety Disorders

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Organic Food

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Aromatherapy

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients and Clean Label Products

5.3.1.3 Increased Use of Essential Oils in Homecare Products

5.3.1.4 Use of Essential Oils as an Additive in Feed

5.3.1.5 Demand for Essential Oils in Cosmetic & Fragrance Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Depletion of Natural Resources

5.3.2.2 Side Effects Associated with Specific Essential Oils

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Powdered Essential Oil to Create New Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Prevalence of Synthetic/Adulterated Products

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research and Product Development

6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing

6.2.3 Production

6.2.4 Packaging, Storage, and Distribution

6.2.5 End-Users

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Market Map and Ecosystem of Essential Oils Market

6.4.1 Demand Side

6.4.2 Supply Side

6.4.3 Ecosystem Map

6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Essential Oil Market

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Ultrasonic Hydro Distillation

6.6.2 Pressurized Hot Water Extraction

6.6.3 Drying Technology

6.6.4 Encapsulation

6.7 Pricing Analysis

6.7.1 Selling Prices Charged by Key Players in Terms of Application

6.8 Essential Oils Market: Patent Analysis

6.8.1 List of Major Patents

6.9 Trade Analysis: Essential Oil Market

6.9.1 Export Scenario: Essential Oils for Citrus Fruits

6.9.2 Import Scenario: Citrus Fruit Essential Oils

6.9.3 Export Scenario: Essential Oils

6.9.4 Import Scenario: Essential Oils

6.10 Case Studies: Essential Oil Market

6.10.1 Rocky Mountain Oils: Sustainable Packaging

6.10.2 Doterra: Increase Operations Efficiency

6.11 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

6.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Essential Oils Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Orange Oil

7.2.1 Increased Use in Aromatherapy

7.3 Peppermint Oil

7.3.1 Europe and Asia-Pacific to Have Significant Impact on Market

7.4 Lemon Oil

7.4.1 Rise in Demand for Nutraceuticals with Natural Flavor

7.5 Lavender Oil

7.5.1 Improves Skin Health

7.6 Lime Oil

7.6.1 Effective for Skin Infection Treatments

7.7 Rosemary Oil

7.7.1 Increased Usage in Healthcare Products due to Antioxidant Properties

7.8 Cornmint Oil

7.8.1 Powerful Antibacterial and Antiseptic Oil

7.9 Spearmint Oil

7.9.1 Extensively Used in Food & Beverage Industry as Flavoring Ingredient

7.10 Geranium Oil

7.10.1 Primary Floral Component in Fragrance and Cosmetics

7.11 Clove Leaf Oil

7.11.1 Used for Oral Health due to Germicidal Properties

7.12 Rose Oil

7.12.1 Widely Used in Aromatherapy

7.13 Coriander Oil

7.13.1 Use in Seasonings due to Flavoring Properties

7.14 Tea Tree Oil

7.14.1 Therapeutic Benefits to Increase Demand in Skincare and Cosmetics Industry

7.15 Citronella Oil

7.15.1 Large-Scale Use in Aromatherapy to Treat Migraine and Headaches

7.16 Eucalyptus Oil

7.16.1 High Demand in Dental Care due to Germicidal Properties

7.17 Jasmine Oil

7.17.1 Extensively Used for Health Benefits

7.18 Other Types

8 Essential Oils Market, by Method of Extraction

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distillation

8.2.1 Steam Distillation Method Used Extensively to Obtain Essential Oils Economically

8.3 Cold Press Extraction

8.3.1 Citrus Fruits Extracted Via Cold Press

8.4 Carbon Dioxide Extraction

8.4.1 Aroma and Bioactive Components of Essential Oils Effectively Retained

8.5 Other Extractions

9 Essential Oils Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.1 Cold Press Method Preferred for Essential Oil Extraction from Fruits and Vegetable

9.3 Flowers

9.3.1 Essential Oils Represent an Upstream Business Opportunity for Floriculture Market

9.4 Herbs & Spices

9.4.1 Herb-Derived Essential Oils as Natural Replacers of Compounds of Synthetic Origin

10 Essential Oils Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.2.1 Extensive Use of Citrus Essential Oils in Food & Beverage Industry

10.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries

10.3.1 Extensive Use of Essential Oils due to Fragrance and Functional Properties

10.4 Aromatherapy

10.4.1 Therapeutic Potential of Essential Oils

10.5 Homecare

10.5.1 Demand for Natural Ingredients to Boost Demand

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Mental Well-Being to Drive Healthcare Industry

10.7 Other Applications

11 Essential Oils Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.5.5 Product Footprint

12.6 Essential Oils Market, Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups/Smes, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/Smes

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Launches

12.7.2 Deals

12.7.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Player

13.2.1 Dsm

13.2.2 Givaudan

13.2.3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Iff)

13.2.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation

13.2.5 Cargill, Incorporated

13.2.6 Symrise

13.2.7 Robertet, Sa

13.2.8 Mane

13.2.9 Doterra

13.2.10 Now Foods

13.2.11 Synthite Industries Ltd.

13.2.12 Lebermuth, Inc.

13.2.13 Biolandes

13.2.14 Norex Flavours Private Limited

13.2.15 India Essential Oils

13.3 Other Players (Smes/Start-Ups)

13.3.1 Falcon

13.3.2 Farotti S.R.L.

13.3.3 Vidya Herbs

13.3.4 Young Living Essential Oils, Lc.

13.3.5 Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

13.3.6 Veda Oils

13.3.7 Hcp Wellness

13.3.8 Vital Herbs

13.3.9 Cv Rasayana Wangi

13.3.10 Alchemy Chemicals

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zsul0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets