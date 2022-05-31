Worldwide Event Management Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Active Network, Bizzabo and RegPack Among Others

May 31, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Event Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global event management software market reached a value of US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An event management software (EMS) is an internet-based system that enables the event coordinator to perform all planning functions through a single platform. Various tasks, such as, venue selection, online registration and payments, content management, visitor management, floor planning, designing, networking and feedback collection, etc., can be performed using the EMS. The event manager or coordinator can also register events, send invitations and create customized sessions for the attendees to facilitate interaction with other audiences, which aids in reducing workload, minimizing expenses and streamlining data collection. EMS is primarily utilized by corporates, government organizations and third-party event planning enterprises.
The thriving media and entertainment industry, along with the increasing requirement of automation in performing various planning-related functions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing demand for capturing actionable business insights from various events is also providing a boost to the market growth. EMS enables organizations to gather and utilize real-time data to make effective business decisions to improve customer relations, business collaborations and marketing and accounting functions.
Additionally, the integration of cloud platforms and the increasing usage of smartphones and tablets are some of the other growth-inducing factors. Various innovations, including the proliferation of social media platforms offering live streaming, provisions for crowdsourcing and cashless billing options, have further enhanced the adoption of the software solution. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and the integration of various planning systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Active Network, Bizzabo Ltd., RegPack Inc., Hubb, Gather Technologies, Eventbrite, EMS Software LLC, XING SE, Cvent, RainFocus Inc., SignUpGenius Inc., Ungerboeck Software International and Hubilo, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global event management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global event management software industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global event management software industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global event management software industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global event management software industry?
- What is the structure of the global event management software industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global event management software industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Event Management Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Component Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
9 Market Breakup by Component Type
9.1 Software
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Major Types
9.1.2.1 Venue Management Software
9.1.2.2 Ticketing Software
9.1.2.3 Event Registration Software
9.1.2.4 Event Marketing Software
9.1.2.5 Event Planning Software
9.1.2.6 Others
9.1.2.6.1 Major Types
9.1.2.6.1.1 Content Management Software
9.1.2.6.1.2 Visitor Management Software
9.1.2.6.1.3 Analytics and Reporting Software
9.1.2.6.1.4 Resource Scheduling Software
9.1.2.6.1.5 Others
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Service
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.1 Market Breakup by Type
9.2.1.1 Professional Services
9.2.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.1.2 Major Types
9.2.1.1.2.1 Deployment and Integration
9.2.1.1.2.2 Consulting
9.2.1.1.2.3 Support and Maintenance
9.2.1.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2.1.2 Managed Services
9.2.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
10.1 On-Premises
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Cloud
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Organization Size
11.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Large Enterprises
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
12.1 Corporate
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Government
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Third-party Planner
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Education
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Mining
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Market Trends
12.6.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Active Network
14.3.2 Bizzabo Ltd
14.3.3 RegPack Inc
14.3.4 Hubb
14.3.5 Gather Technologies
14.3.6 Eventbrite
14.3.7 EMS Software LLC
14.3.8 XING SE
14.3.9 Cvent
14.3.10 RainFocus Inc
14.3.11 SignUpGenius Inc
14.3.12 Ungerboeck Software International
14.3.13 Hubilo
