Worldwide Event Management Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Active Network, Bizzabo and RegPack Among Others

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Event Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global event management software market reached a value of US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An event management software (EMS) is an internet-based system that enables the event coordinator to perform all planning functions through a single platform. Various tasks, such as, venue selection, online registration and payments, content management, visitor management, floor planning, designing, networking and feedback collection, etc., can be performed using the EMS. The event manager or coordinator can also register events, send invitations and create customized sessions for the attendees to facilitate interaction with other audiences, which aids in reducing workload, minimizing expenses and streamlining data collection. EMS is primarily utilized by corporates, government organizations and third-party event planning enterprises.



The thriving media and entertainment industry, along with the increasing requirement of automation in performing various planning-related functions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing demand for capturing actionable business insights from various events is also providing a boost to the market growth. EMS enables organizations to gather and utilize real-time data to make effective business decisions to improve customer relations, business collaborations and marketing and accounting functions.

Additionally, the integration of cloud platforms and the increasing usage of smartphones and tablets are some of the other growth-inducing factors. Various innovations, including the proliferation of social media platforms offering live streaming, provisions for crowdsourcing and cashless billing options, have further enhanced the adoption of the software solution. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and the integration of various planning systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Active Network, Bizzabo Ltd., RegPack Inc., Hubb, Gather Technologies, Eventbrite, EMS Software LLC, XING SE, Cvent, RainFocus Inc., SignUpGenius Inc., Ungerboeck Software International and Hubilo, etc.



