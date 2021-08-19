Worldwide Event Streaming Industry to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Event Streaming Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global event streaming market by value, by segments, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the event streaming market, including the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa; and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the event streaming market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global event streaming market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global event streaming market is fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. The key players of the event streaming market are Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Confluent are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Event streaming is the practice of accessing or taking action on a series of data that originate from a system that continuously creates data. In other words, event streaming enables enterprises to process streams of event data and respond to that event in real time. Actions that can be taken on those events include aggregations; analytics; transformations; enrichment; and ingestion.

The industries that use event stream processing include e-commerce, fraud detection, financial industry, especially the banking industry, intelligence ad surveillance, marketing, and analytics. The event streaming provides several benefits to the enterprises. It processes and analyzes the large amount of data in real time. It is also useful for analytics. It scales the infrastructure seamlessly when data volume increases. It also enables continuous monitoring, and it creates better and more engaging customer experiences.

The event streaming market can be broken down into segments: Application Middleware, and Data Integration & Quality. Application middleware segment can be further categorized into four segments namely, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS); Application Integration Suites; Event Brokers & Messaging Infrastructure; and Event Stream Processing (ESP) Platforms.

The global event streaming market is projected to rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The event streaming market is expected to increase due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), shift from platform to cloud, emergence of high-speed network technology, rising number of companies going digital, escalating demand for event stream processing in BFSI vertical, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as security concerns in event streaming, scalability bottlenecks, lack of awareness, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Event Streaming: An Overview

2.1.1 Working of Event Streaming

2.1.2 Benefits of Event Streaming

2.1.3 When To Use Event Stream Processing

2.1.4 Use Cases of Event Streaming by Industry

2.2 Event Streaming Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Event Streaming Segmentation

2.2.2 Event Streaming Segmentation by Deployment Type and Application

2.2.3 Event Streaming Segmentation by End-User Vertical

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Event Streaming Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Event Streaming Market by Segments (Application Middleware, and Data Integration and Software)

3.1.3 Global Event Streaming Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Event Streaming Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Application Middleware Event Streaming Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Application Middleware Event Streaming Market by Segments (Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Application Integration Suites, Event Brokers & Messaging Infrastructure, and Event Stream Processing (ESP) Platforms)

3.2.3 Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Event Streaming Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Application Integration Suites Event Streaming Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Event Brokers & Messaging Infrastructure Event Streaming Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Event Streaming Processing (ESP) Platforms Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Data Integration and Software Event Streaming Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Event Streaming Market by Value

4.2 Europe Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Event Streaming Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Event Streaming Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Event Streaming Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Event Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Event Streaming Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Event Streaming

5.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.2 Shift from Platform to Cloud

6.1.3 Emergence of High-Speed Network Technology

6.1.4 Rising Number of Companies going Digital

6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Event Stream Processing in BFSI Vertical

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Security Concerns in Event Streaming

6.2.2 Scalability bottlenecks

6.2.3 Lack of Awareness

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Event Stream Processing by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.3.2 Metadata-driven ETL Pipelines Fueling Agility

6.3.3 Leveraging New Architectures like Microservices

6.3.4 Integration of Machine Learning in Event Streaming

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Event Streaming Market Players by Platform Comparison

7.2 Global Event Streaming Market Players by Key Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 IBM Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Confluent

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o8isk

