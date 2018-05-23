Worldwide exclusive from HOLA! USA: The romantic wedding of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Photos can be seen exclusively on HOLA.com and in the digital magazine edition available on Google Play and the App Store. In the feature, for the first time and by their own account, the couple shares their love story and exclusive photographs of the three dresses worn by the bride, their Buddhist ceremony and their magical celebration steeped in Spanish flair.

It was in 2014 in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast (Italy), when Richard Gere appeared in the exclusive, family-owned hotel managed by the Spanish beauty. Since then, neither distance (he lived in New York and she lived in Madrid), nor the divorce proceedings in which both were immersed, nor the 33 year age difference between them were an obstacle in their relationship. Now, on the shores of the idyllic lake on his ranch, the couple has exchanged "I do's". A magical celebration available exclusively on HOLA.com and the digital magazine edition available on Google Play and the App Store.

The star of "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Pretty Woman" spoke to HOLA! USA of his love story with his now wife. "I am the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? Alejandra is beautiful, smart, sensitive, fun...and she's Spanish! The land of kings and queens, the land of Cervantes and Buñuel, unsurpassed!" said the actor.

Alejandra Silva also reveals about her relationship with the actor: "I'm so in love...every morning he asks, 'what would make you happy today?' What's more romantic than a man who composes songs about you every day?"

High-Resolution Cover:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/3n0n3bmqv3w0lrs/COV_RICHARD%20GERE%20-%20English.pdf?dl=0

About ¡ HOLA!

Founded in 1944, ¡HOLA! Magazine has become one of the world's leaders in its field. Its long history publishing the best celebrity and royalty photographs has made it an international icon for glamour, informative accuracy and good quality. The Spanish company HELLO! & ¡HOLA! Media, Inc. publishes 30 international editions in 10 languages across five continents. ¡HOLA! reaches 25 million readers worldwide, engages with 24 million unique monthly visitors, has over 13 million social media followers, and is seen by 21.5 million on its broadcast channel, ¡HOLA! TV.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-exclusive-from-hola-usa-the-romantic-wedding-of-richard-gere-and-alejandra-silva-300653784.html

SOURCE HOLA! USA

