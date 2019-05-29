Worldwide Express Celebrates Win, Continues Growth in Overland Park

"We're so pleased to see the recognition that Worldwide Express is receiving on the national level," said Vice President of Truckload Ryan Ilges. "As the hub of our truckload service line, our Overland Park office plays an important part in the passionate, high-achieving company culture."

Opening with 35 employees in 2017, the office has quickly grown to more than 175 team members, with the goal of increasing that number to more than 600 by 2021. As part of the growth strategy, the company's local office will relocate a brand new, 60,000 square foot space in 2020.

Worldwide Express offers competitive pay and benefits, a flexible environment, a focus on work/life balance, and an open-door policy that allows employees to thrive in the growing shipping and freight industry. Recent initiatives include a new-hire buddy program, mentorship programs, peer-to-peer recognition, and awards that recognize those committed to providing incredible customer experiences.

"Our people and the relationships they cultivate are our most-prized assets," Ilges said. "We've created a fun, engaging environment where our teams enjoy coming to work each day, and the company culture is reflective of individual personalities and values."

Worldwide Express is currently hiring motivated, enthusiastic new team members to grow with the company in 2019 and beyond. Learn more about the company's workplace culture as well as openings in the Overland Park office at wwex.com/careers .

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. Worldwide Express and its affiliates service more than 92,000 customers nationwide, with a combined annual systemwide revenue exceeding $1.6 billion, and ranking as the second-largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit wwex.com .

