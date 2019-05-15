Worldwide Express Honors Eight Freight Partners for Exemplary Service

DALLAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Express , a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services, recently honored eight freight carrier partners for providing exemplary service and partnership over the past year. The awards were presented at the company's 2019 Annual Conference in Hollywood, FL.

Worldwide Express works with a network of 65+ best-in-class Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers to service more than 92,000 small to mid-size businesses. These trusted partners move more than 2.8 million LTL shipments each year, allowing Worldwide Express to match its customers' needs with the carrier that best fits their individual requirements.

For their support to the Worldwide Express system, and based on their service quality and performance, customer service, claims resolution and overall commitment to partnership, Worldwide Express recognized the following:

National Carrier of the Year: R+L Carriers

Regional Carrier of the Year – Southeast: AAA Cooper Transportation

Regional Carrier of the Year – Northeast: Pitt Ohio

Regional Carrier of the Year – Midwest: Holland

Regional Carrier of the Year – South Central: Central Freight Lines, Inc.

Regional Carrier of the Year – West Coast: Reddaway

Asset-light Carrier of the Year: Daylight Transport

Special Recognition: Estes

"These carriers went above and beyond to service our customers, and we could not be more appreciative of their effort," said Executive Vice President Mike Grayson. "The 3PL/carrier relationship is unique in so many ways and finding partners that can work together for the benefit of the customer is imperative. We congratulate all these carriers on their selection by our team of sales professionals and customer service representatives."

Worldwide Express began with and operates on the idea that growing companies should have access to the same shipping discounts and personalized service generally reserved for only very large enterprises. The Worldwide Express service model is based on providing customers with in-person consultation, advising and helping to anticipate potential roadblocks, answer questions and identify operational efficiencies. Worldwide Express' goal is to be their clients' managed transportation provider, no matter the package size or destination.

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. Worldwide Express and its affiliates service more than 92,000 customers nationwide, with a combined annual systemwide revenue exceeding $1.6 billion, and ranking as the second-largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit www.wwex.com .

