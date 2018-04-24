Worldwide Express Ranked as 41st Largest Logistics Provider and 5th Largest Freight Brokerage in North America

Companies on the Top 50 Logistics Companies list are ranked based on net revenue for the most recent 12-month period. The annual list also provides a breakdown of the top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriage service providers in the United States and Canada.

"It's always an honor to be featured on Transport Topics' list of top third-party logistics companies, and we couldn't be prouder to be featured among our great peers in the space," said Worldwide Express CEO Tom Madine. "We have an extraordinarily talented team and group of franchisees who create incredible customer experiences and bring unique value to our carrier partners that continues to fuel our growth each year."

In recent years, Worldwide Express has attributed its substantial growth to their strong partnerships with high-quality carriers for small package, LTL and FTL. The company provides industry-leading service by prioritizing face-to-face relationships with its more than 600 field sales people who meet with the company's more than 90,000 customers across the country.

"We owe a lot of our growth to our exceptional carrier partnerships and our incredibly talented sales teams who meet with our customers daily to make sure we're not just meeting, but exceeding their needs for shipping solutions," Madine said. "We'll continue to work to be the 3PL of choice for shippers of all sizes and a place where talented people can build long-term careers across all parts of our business."

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset logistics provider offering more than 90,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, less-than-truckload and truckload shipping solutions. Worldwide Express and Unishippers, under common ownership, are the largest non-retail reseller of UPS® shipping services, operating from more than 200 company and franchise locations across the country. Worldwide Express is a local partner for the global supply chains of small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of 50 LTL and thousands of full truckload carriers, ensures customers an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit www.wwex.com.

Media Contact: Ann Maher, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or amaher@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-express-ranked-as-41st-largest-logistics-provider-and-5th-largest-freight-brokerage-in-north-america-300635077.html

SOURCE Worldwide Express

Related Links

http://www.wwex.com

