Worldwide Facial Injectables Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Application Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facial injectables market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. facial injectables are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin. These injectables are generally made using collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are used to reduce wrinkles, augment lips, enhance shallow contours and raise depressed scars. Currently, facial injectables are gaining traction worldwide as they are safe, cost-effective and require minimal downtime.



As collagen production and formation of fat under the skin decline with age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population and the desire to retain a young and healthy skin, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the rising trend of medical and cosmetic tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to tissue breakdown of the skin, the demand for facial injectables is escalating among outgoing individuals.



Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media, and the growing number of professional practitioners and users willing to try organic and biodegradable materials are some of the other factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the key players are also offering customized facial injectables to provide a personalized experience to users, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global facial injectables market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma Pharma S.A., Integra LifeSciences, Ipsen (Mayroy SA), Medytox Inc., Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sanofi, SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.), Suneva Medical Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global facial injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global facial injectables market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global facial injectables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.1 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Facial Injectables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Collagen

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Botulinum Toxin Type A

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application Type

7.1 Aesthetics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Therapeutics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Facial Line Correction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lip Augmentation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Face Lift

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Acne Scar Treatment

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Dermatology Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allergan Plc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Bloomage BioTechnology

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Galderma Pharma S.A.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Integra LifeSciences

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Medytox Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Sanofi

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 SciVision Biotech Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 Suneva Medical Inc.

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15 Bausch Health Companies Inc

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15.3 Financials

15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis



