Worldwide Facial Injectables Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Application Type, Application, End-user and Region
The global facial injectables market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. facial injectables are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin. These injectables are generally made using collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are used to reduce wrinkles, augment lips, enhance shallow contours and raise depressed scars. Currently, facial injectables are gaining traction worldwide as they are safe, cost-effective and require minimal downtime.
As collagen production and formation of fat under the skin decline with age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population and the desire to retain a young and healthy skin, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the rising trend of medical and cosmetic tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to tissue breakdown of the skin, the demand for facial injectables is escalating among outgoing individuals.
Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media, and the growing number of professional practitioners and users willing to try organic and biodegradable materials are some of the other factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the key players are also offering customized facial injectables to provide a personalized experience to users, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global facial injectables market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma Pharma S.A., Integra LifeSciences, Ipsen (Mayroy SA), Medytox Inc., Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sanofi, SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.), Suneva Medical Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global facial injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global facial injectables market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global facial injectables market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.1 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Facial Injectables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Collagen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Botulinum Toxin Type A
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application Type
7.1 Aesthetics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Therapeutics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Facial Line Correction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Lip Augmentation
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Face Lift
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Acne Scar Treatment
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dermatology Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allergan Plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Anika Therapeutics Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bloomage BioTechnology
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Galderma Pharma S.A.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Integra LifeSciences
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Ipsen (Mayroy SA)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Medytox Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Sanofi
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 SciVision Biotech Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 Suneva Medical Inc.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15 Bausch Health Companies Inc
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15.3 Financials
15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
