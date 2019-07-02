Worldwide Facilities Acquires Benchmark Management Group

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, LLC, a national wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager announces the acquisition of Benchmark Management Group, Inc., a managing general agent and wholesale insurance broker serving the retail agent community with an array of specialty products.

"We are extremely pleased that Tim and Shawn Makowski and their team are joining our company. Benchmark's business provides us with a broader geographical footprint and product offering for our MGA platform. Tim's underwriting background, acumen and integrity as well as his penchant for identifying and satisfying the needs of customers are the hallmarks of the company's founding. Shawn exemplifies Benchmark's core values of client first, relationships matter and demanding excellence of self in service of the customer," commented Ron Austin, President of Worldwide Facilities.

Tim Makowski, President of Benchmark, said, "We have shared values, a similar culture and complementary products which creates an increased value proposition to our customers, markets and employees." Shawn Makowski, Vice President of Benchmark, added, "The Benchmark team is excited and energized about joining the Worldwide Facilities platform. Our underwriting capabilities and markets, brokering skills and customer base are expanded when combined with Worldwide Facilities' capabilities. We look forward to this next chapter for our business."

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as the financial advisor to Benchmark.

About Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program manager that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com .

About Benchmark Management Group

Benchmark Management Group is a managing general agent and excess and surplus lines broker with locations in the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas. Benchmark began writing business in 1990 and in 2008 expanded its operation with the acquisition of Specialty Lines Underwriters. The company underwrites on behalf of highly rated insurers and accesses a wide variety of brokerage markets in serving the needs of their retail agents.

