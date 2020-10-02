Worldwide Facilities Acquires Hunt Jorgensen, LLC; Expands Professional Liability Offering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, LLC, a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hunt Jorgensen, LLC, a managing general underwriter specializing in professional liability insurance and related risk management services.

Hunt Jorgensen, LLC is headquartered in Maywood, NJ and focuses on providing professional liability insurance products and services through its CPAGoldTM, LawGoldTM, AdvisersGoldTM, and FiremarkTM programs to accountants, consultants, lawyers (including intellectual property lawyers), and registered investment advisors.

Remarking on the transaction, Davis Moore, CEO of Worldwide Facilities, said, "We are very pleased to have Hunt Jorgensen, LLC join the Worldwide Facilities team. The company has an excellent history of providing specialized professional liability coverage, which will enable us to expand upon our current offering in the marketplace."

Rickard Jorgensen, President of Hunt Jorgensen, LLC, added, "This acquisition denotes a significant step forward that will benefit our clients, markets and employees. We feel confident in our ability to add great value to Worldwide Facilities' already robust business model."

The Maywood, NJ office will be led by Dave Collins, Senior Vice President for Worldwide Facilities. Dave is an experienced professional liability underwriter and program manager, as well as a licensed attorney. Dave has spent the past eleven years focusing on all aspects of professional liability programs, including development, underwriting, management, claims, and coverage.

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as a financial advisor to Worldwide Facilities in this transaction.

Hunt Jorgensen, LLC

Hunt Jorgensen, LLC, based out of Maywood, NJ, is a managing general underwriter specializing in professional liability insurance and related risk management services.

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com. CA Lic # 0414108.

